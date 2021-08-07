The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘This Little Love of Mine’ delivers a nice Aussie surprise

‘This Little Love of Mine’ delivers a nice Aussie surprise

When you think of Australian cinema and films you think of cult classics. Over the past few years the Australian films that have made their way to Phuket have been horror films like Black Water: Abyss and Blood Relic. When you think of the great Australian film directors of the past decade you think of people such as George Miller (Mad Max), James Wan (Saw) and Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man). Even the great Quentin Tarantino is quick to admit that Australia has some of the finest cult film-makers in the world.

World-Entertainment
By David Griffiths

Sunday 8 August 2021, 12:30PM

Liam McIntyre, Christine Luby and Saskia Hampele in This Little Love of Mine (2021). Image: IMDB

Liam McIntyre, Christine Luby and Saskia Hampele in This Little Love of Mine (2021). Image: IMDB

This Little Love of Mine (2021). Image: IMDB

This Little Love of Mine (2021). Image: IMDB

This Little Love of Mine (2021). Image: IMDB

This Little Love of Mine (2021). Image: IMDB

This Little Love of Mine (2021). Image: IMDB

This Little Love of Mine (2021). Image: IMDB

« »

What Australia hasn’t become known for over the years are great romance films – in fact it is hard to name too many good ones – although that may change with director Christine Luby’s (Dive Club) brand-new romantic feature This Little Love of Mine.

Written by Georgia Harrison (Rip Tide) and filmed in the Australian state of Queensland, This Little Love of Mine centres around an ambitious young lawyer named Laura (Saskia Hampele – A Few Less Men) whose chance of becoming a partner at the prestigious American law firm she works at hinges on her travelling back to the island paradise that she grew up on and convince her childhood friend Chip (Liam McIntyre – The Legend of Hercules) to agree to take over the business empire set up by his grandfather.

The catch is Chip is not interested in the position. He is more than happy working as a tour boat operator alongside another childhood friend of Laura’s, Gem (Lynn Gilmartin – How Do You Know Chris?), and he has no interest at all in becoming a business owner despite the wealth that it would bring him.

Most people will predict the territory that This Little Love of Mine will head into from a very early point in the film – but the joy of this film lies in the journey that it takes to get there… and of course the beautiful surroundings. Yes, while the film’s plot doesn’t exactly say where the island is that Chip, Laura and Gem call home the film does almost serve as a tourism ad for Queensland and Australia.

Harrison’s screenplay never tries to make this film anything that it isn’t. Any hints of comedy that do shine through are natural and not overwritten and much of that comes to rest on Gem and another resort worker – Karavi (Lawrence Ola – Cloudy River). That works well not only because Ola quickly reveals that he has great comedic timing but because it allows the ‘friendship/relationship’ between Laura and Chip to flow along nicely.

The plot of the film also allows for a decent exploration into whether wealth is more important than happiness. For much of this movie Laura spends her time trying to convince Chip what he could do with his newfound wealth while he tries to explain that he has happy and he tries to convince and show her that while she might be successful with her career she is far from happy – especially with her fiancé Owen (Craig Horner – See No Evil). The moral that ‘home is where the heart is’ often raises its head throughout the film as well.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Once again as a screenwriter Harrison never over-writes anything and instead puts incredible emotion into the film. The scenes between Laura and Chip have real heart to them as they explore their past friendship, but often Harrison also has the sense to infuse these scenes with suspense as well as the audience is left wondering whose dream is going to come true and whose is going to be left shattered.

Credit also has to be made to Liam McIntyre and Saskia Hampele who are amazing in their roles. Both seem to be able to mix drama and comedy well and it is easy to see that McIntyre could easily become a Hollywood leading man while Hampele is a star in the making as well.

With a postcard perfect setting and a storyline that is well and truly above what we normally expect to see in a romance film, This Little Love of Mine is an Australian film that deserves to be on the world stage. This is certainly one of the surprises of 2021.

This Little Love of Mine is available on Netflix in Phuket now.

4/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dolphins Ahoy!
Unleashed: Don’t give the dog a bone
From zoonoses to pandemics, and the role of biodiversity
Soi Dog Foundation launches mobile clinic in Surat Thani
Data literacy is the Essential Skill of the Next Decade: dunnhumby APAC
Soi Dog Foundation returns to Phuket Stray Dog Shelter, carries out vaccination drive
Young artist rises in Patong
Blazing Saddles: A dam fine ride!
Jungle Cruise, a Disney ride gone right
Luma Solves Retirement Insurance Requirements for OA Visa in Phuket
[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #5!
Patience is a Virtue
‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is a blast
Phuket police officers come to the rescue of dog hit by car
On Campus: Hope is only one call away

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

Source - Thaiger - cannot reproduce the reference here but you can find it on AseanNow....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

@DeKaaskopp A police commander was speaking to the media and exclaimed “Good news” and stated t...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425

Exactly how does somebody appear to be infected - they either are or they aren’t - only testing wi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

In USA it's 1 out of 3 women sexually assaulted. I've never been groped in Thailand or had a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

@DaveC. Who said yesterday the murder would have been from Myanmar ?...(Read More)

Police chief confirms arrest of Swiss tourist murder suspect in Phuket

A confession is not solid evidence at all. If the DNA matches, that will be solid evidence. At the m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

I have always felt very safe in Thailand so far. I am very shocked by the murder of Nicole. I am als...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425

Any idea how many people have been infected after being close to somebody who appeared to be infecte...(Read More)

Phuket Town fresh markets battered by COVID infections

What's politically correct (and wrong) is to not close mosques as they are known super spreaders...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Trapped Sandbox tourists need test and release

Why should one who is not infected but is forced to go into quarantine because of close of am infect...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Phuket

 