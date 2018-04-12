NATIONWIDE: Thirty-nine people were killed and 461 injured in 447 road accidents across the country yesterday (Apr 11), the first of the “Seven deadly days” of the Songkran festival.

Thursday 12 April 2018, 02:31PM

Drink-driving was the cause of 40.49% of the crashes, followed by speeding at 26.62%, Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsuwat said today (Apr 12), citing a report by the road safety centre of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Most of the accidents – 81.96% – involved motorcycles, and 61.30% occurred on main roads. The peak time for crashes was between 4pm and 8pm, said Mr Weerasak.

Chiang Rai had the highest number of road accidents – 18 – and the highest number of injuries, also at 18. Amnat Charoen, Loei, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Nakhon Phanom, Buriram, Chonburi and Phetchabun shared the highest death toll, with two in each province.

Authorities have set up 2,031 road checkpoints manned by a total of 65,413 police, soldiers, officials and volunteers. A total of 678,566 vehicles were stopped for inspection, with 128,260 people facing action for traffic violations. Of them, a total of 35,582 people failed to wear crash helmets.

More than 3,000 people were arrested for drink-drinking and 146 vehicles impounded yesterday, the first-day of the anti-drink driving measures during the Songkran festival.

National Council for Peace and Order and army spokeswoman Sirichan Ngathong said today that a total of 3,339 people were found to have violated the anti-drink driving measures and 146 vehicles were impounded on the first day of the nationwide operation that kicked off yesterday. The offenders included motorcyclists and drivers of public vehicles and private vehicles, said Col Sirichan.

Authorities impounded 105 motorcycles from 1,864 motorcycle riders. A total of 356 licences were seized and 1,457 motorcycle riders face legal action, she said.

A total of 41 vehicles, both public and private, were impounded. 82 drivers had their driving licences seized and 1,259 people were facing legal action, she said.

Read original story here.