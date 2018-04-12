The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thirty-nine killed, 461 injured on first of Songkran’s ‘7 deadly days’

NATIONWIDE: Thirty-nine people were killed and 461 injured in 447 road accidents across the country yesterday (Apr 11), the first of the “Seven deadly days” of the Songkran festival.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 12 April 2018, 02:31PM

Drink-driving was the cause of 40.49% of the crashes, followed by speeding at 26.62%, Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsuwat said today (Apr 12), citing a report by the road safety centre of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Most of the accidents – 81.96% – involved motorcycles, and 61.30% occurred on main roads. The peak time for crashes was between 4pm and 8pm, said Mr Weerasak.

Chiang Rai had the highest number of road accidents – 18 – and the highest number of injuries, also at 18. Amnat Charoen, Loei, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Nakhon Phanom, Buriram, Chonburi and Phetchabun shared the highest death toll, with two in each province.

Authorities have set up 2,031 road checkpoints manned by a total of 65,413 police, soldiers, officials and volunteers. A total of 678,566 vehicles were stopped for inspection, with 128,260 people facing action for traffic violations. Of them, a total of 35,582 people failed to wear crash helmets.

More than 3,000 people were arrested for drink-drinking and 146 vehicles impounded yesterday, the first-day of the anti-drink driving measures during the Songkran festival.

National Council for Peace and Order and army spokeswoman Sirichan Ngathong said today that a total of 3,339 people were found to have violated the anti-drink driving measures and 146 vehicles were impounded on the first day of the nationwide operation that kicked off yesterday. The offenders included motorcyclists and drivers of public vehicles and private vehicles, said Col Sirichan.

Authorities impounded 105 motorcycles from 1,864 motorcycle riders. A total of 356 licences were seized and 1,457 motorcycle riders face legal action, she said.

A total of 41 vehicles, both public and private, were impounded. 82 drivers had their driving licences seized and 1,259 people were facing legal action, she said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

CaptainJack | 13 April 2018 - 11:38:29

39 people in a day? Well that's well below the national average on any normal day. Where does this '7 deadly days of Songkran' business come be from?  Every day is just as deadly.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.