THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thirteen year old boy shoots dead classmate who repeatedly bullied him

Thirteen year old boy shoots dead classmate who repeatedly bullied him

NONTHABURI: A 13-year-old schoolboy shot dead a classmate he said repeatedly insulted him, calling him a "toot,” at a school in Muang district on yesterday (Dec 18) morning.

deathhomicideviolence
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 19 December 2019, 08:46AM

Rescue workers at the school where a 13-year-old student was shot dead by a classmate in front of their classroom, in Nonthaburi on Wednesday morning. (Photo taken from @SIAMNONTHABURIFOUNDATION Facebook page)

Rescue workers at the school where a 13-year-old student was shot dead by a classmate in front of their classroom, in Nonthaburi on Wednesday morning. (Photo taken from @SIAMNONTHABURIFOUNDATION Facebook page)

The fatal shooting occurred inside a public school in tambon Bang Kraso of Muang district around 8.30am, Ratthanathibet police said.

Emergency responders found Chonlasit Boonchan, also 13, a Mathayom Suksa 1 student, lying in a pool of blood in front of his classroom. He had a gunshot wound to the right side of his forehead.

Teachers and medics performed CPR on him, but failed to save his life.

The young shooter was caught and taken into custody. Police found a 7.65mm pistol in his shoulder bag, Thai media reported.

Under questioning, the youth told police that Chonlasit had often bullied him, slapping his head and calling him a "toot" - a lady boy.

These repeated insults had rankled, and finally he could stand it no more. He stole his father’s pistol from the house in the morning, and then shot Chonlasit as he was taking off his shoes to enter the classroom after the flag raising.

SKYPARK

He then ran to a bathroom to change clothes, intending to flee, but was caught by teachers and senior students, according to police.

Thairath reported that the boy was wearing a black mask, shirt and gloves when he shot Chonlasit, and went to a bathroom to change into his school uniform.

The slain student's father, Suwit Boonchan, 55, rushed to the school after being told, and burst into tears upon seeing his son's body.

Police questioned the class teacher and took the young suspect to the police station for further interrogation in the presence of childcare olfficials.

Rescue workers arrive at the school in Nonthaburi province's Muang district where a young student shot dead a classmate on Wednesday morning.(@SIAMNONTHABURIFOUNDATION Facebook page)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Phuket Dream continues
Search continues for missing crewman after captain dies, tourists injured in tour boat collision with yacht off Phuket
Trump impeached for abuse of power
Tesco bidders told to get permission
Tourists injured as tour boat hits yacht off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Serial killer caught! Thai school shooting! Florida man on run? || December 18
Paroled ‘Jack The Ripper’ serial killer arrested
Phuket hunt for fugitive Florida man continues
Van driver escapes with minor injuries after hitting power pole
Electricity outages to hit parts of Kamala, Ao Yon, Pa Khlok and nearby islands
Big meth bust in Chiang Rai, smugglers escape
Thai ‘Jack The Ripper’ picked up latest victim on Facebook
50,000 migrant workers in Phuket waiting for registration renewal: Governor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hunting Thai 'Jack the Ripper'! Smuggling 95 tortoises? Legalising kratom? || December 17
Andara founder Allan Zeman launches golf resort in Phang Nga

 

Phuket community
Van driver escapes with minor injuries after hitting power pole

B500- that'll learn him....(Read More)

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

Period 1 (Nov 1 to Dec 2) and period 2 (Dec 1-26) I missed. Were that periods with 'budgets'...(Read More)

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

Family in Canada may have money???? Easy to decide who's fault it was then....(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

That, K. Fascinated, is a great question for the Chief of Phuket Marine Office at Chalong Pier. He i...(Read More)

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

Same message as last year, which was as expected, a failure, so why will this year be any different?...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Just got back from our first visit to Koh Samui and we will NEVER return due to the extortionate rat...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Tourism is not Thailand's main industry. If you read the article it points to several factors fo...(Read More)

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

A pair of 28-year-old Ottawa twins are facing charges in connection with a downtown swarming and ass...(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

It's like a law saying to drive on the roads one must be licensed, or attain a certain age to dr...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

Why should I call Chalong Police Station 'immediately', for what? The man is not a society t...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thailand Yacht Show
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 