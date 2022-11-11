British International School, Phuket
Third student dies in fall from school building

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 14-year old boy fell to his death from a school building on Thursday night (Nov 10), the third secondary student to die this way in Muang district in the last six months.

death
By Bangkok Post

Friday 11 November 2022, 05:48PM

Police cordon off the scene where a schoolboy was found dead, believed killed in a fall from the adjoining nine-storey building at Boonwattana School in Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert / Bangkok Post

Police cordon off the scene where a schoolboy was found dead, believed killed in a fall from the adjoining nine-storey building at Boonwattana School in Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert / Bangkok Post

The boy’s body was discovered on the ground beside a nine-story building at Boonwattana School in tambon Hua Thale about 8.40pm, reports Bangkok Post.

A teacher who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the boy was in Grade 9 and had a good academic record. His schoolbag was found on the fifth floor of the building and his shoes on the sixth floor.

Earlier on Thursday night (Nov 10) his parents had asked people on social media to help find their son. The boy had been missing since about 5pm on Thursday, when his father normally picked him up and took him home.

His heart-broken mother said through her tears that her son stayed with her husband in Muang district. She lived in her home district of Khon Buri.

HeadStart International School Phuket

On Aug 15, a 16-year-old schoolboy fell from the sixth floor of a building at Ratchasima Witthayalai School in Muang district.

On May 31, a Grade 8 schoolgirl fell from the eighth floor of a building at Suranari Witthaya School in Kuang district.

Education officials suspected depression as the cause in those two cases.

In response, education authorities in Nakhon Ratchasima ordered safety checks at schools and asked psychologists to train teachers and counsel students on how to cope with depression.

