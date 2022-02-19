BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Third oil leak confirmed at Rayong pipeline

Third oil leak confirmed at Rayong pipeline

RAYONG: Authorities have been informed by Star Petroleum Refining (SPRC) that another leak in its underwater oil pipeline has been found and sealed during its investigation regarding the previous oil spills.

accidentsdisastersenvironmenthealthmarinewildlifeSafetynatural-resources
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 19 February 2022, 04:11PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

SPRC has sent a letter notifying the Rayong Marine Department about the incident on Tuesday (Feb 15), saying that a leak was found in a pipeline near the location that caused the major oil spill last month.

The company, majority owned by Chevron, stated that it has taken emergency measures to stop the leak but has also requested assistance from authorities while they fortify the pipelines to prevent future oil spills.

Two oil spills occurred in the Gulf of Thailand in recent weeks. The first oil spill cause a massive oil slick off the coast of Map Ta Phut area on January 25. Another oil leak was then reported on February 10 due to operations to investigate the first leak.

Meanwhile, Deputy Rayong Governor Anant Nakniyom stated that authorities are still patrolling the beaches to prevent any oil slick from reaching the area.

He noted that business owners can apply their compensation complaints at the provincial office, urging anyone affected by the oil spill to make a legal complaint.

Deputy Governor Anant added that officials will make sure the SPRC compensates the victims as soon as possible.

