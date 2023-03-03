Pro Property Partners
Third leatherback turtle nest found in Phuket

Third leatherback turtle nest found in Phuket

PHUKET: Provincial authorities have confirmed that the third turtle nest of the 2022-2023 season was found in Phuket on Wednesday (Mar 1) following one similar discovery in December 2022 and another in February 2023.

environmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 March 2023, 04:25PM

One more turle nest has been found in northen Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

The confirmation of the discovery came on Mar 2 via the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket). For reasons unknown, the news has not been yet reported by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

According to the PR Phuket report, at around 8am on Mar 1, a Srisoonthorn man informed Sirinat National Park that he “found a sea turtle laying eggs at Sakhu Bay”.

Having inspected the beach, wildlife officials discovered the said turtle and then retrieved the eggs from the nest as it was too close to the sea and could be damaged by the tide.

CBRE Phuket

Overall 91 eggs – all considered healthy – were moved to the designated safe area at Nai Yang Beach to mitigate any threat from predators or natural disasters.

It is already the third turtle nest found in Phuket since the turtle season began in mid-November. The first nest was found on Mai Khao Beach on Dec 11. The turtles hatched on Feb 10. The second nest was found near Amanpuri resort in central Phuket on Feb 27. The babies are expected to hatch in late April.

