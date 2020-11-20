Kata Rocks
Third co-payment round fully booked in one hour

Third co-payment round fully booked in one hour

THAILAND: The third round of registration for the government’s half-half co-payment stimulus programme ended in record time, with around 700,000 people exercising their rights in just one hour.

CoronavirusCOVID-19economics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 20 November 2020, 10:15AM

The co-payment scheme allows people who make purchases at small shops to pay only half the price, with the government subsidising the rest. Photo: Bangkok Post

The co-payment scheme allows people who make purchases at small shops to pay only half the price, with the government subsidising the rest. Photo: Bangkok Post

The registration opened at www.คนละครึ่ง.com from 6am-11pm, but the registration was closed in just one hour as 722,598 took advantage of the offer, said Anucha Buranachaisri, government spokesman.

The government subsidy conditions stipulate that spending by registrants must be made within 14 days from the first day of registration.

The third round of registration opened after registrants did not use their subsidy rights within the stipulated period.

As of yesterday (Nov 19), the co-payment scheme generated consumer spending of B18.79 billion. More than 717,000 small merchants have participated in the scheme and 8.77 million people have registered for the subsidies, said Mr Anucha.

The five top provinces for spending were Bangkok, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Chiang Mai.

The co-payment programme allows registered individuals who make purchases at small shops to pay only half the prices, with the government subsidising the rest.

The government pays 50% of food, drink and general goods purchases up to B150 per person per day, with the total subsidy capped at B3,000 per person for the duration of the programme.

