Third Chinese arrested for illegal work in Phuket

PHUKET: An unnamed Chinese man was arrested at Phuket International Airport on Friday (Apr 7) on charges of breaching regulations on foreign labour in the Kingdom. The foreigner is the third alleged violator of Foreign Labour Decree from the People’s Republic of China arrested this week.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 April 2023, 11:24AM

The arrest was reported today (Apr 8) by the Phuket Immigration Checkpoint Facebook page, publicising news about the work of the Immigration Bureau officers stationed at the airport. As typical of these reports, only the bare minimum of information was revealed to the public.

According to the report, the unnamed Chinese national was arrested at around 7.15pm at the Phuket International Airport ’tour parking lot’. The suspect was then handed over to Sakhu Police for further legal processing.

Nothing was reported about the man’s identity, his occupation in Thailand and Phuket and the category of visa the man had been staying on.

In a separate development, law enforcers from Phuket and Bangkok jointly arrested an unnamed woman on an outstanding warrant issued on Mar 17. The woman was wanted for illegal possession of crystal methamphetamine (’ya ice’) with intent to sell and attempt to carry the illegal drug out of the Kingdom.

The female suspect was arrested at around 12.15pm at passport control counters in the International Arrivals Hall of the airport. The woman was then handed over to the drug suppression officers from the Third Regional Division of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.