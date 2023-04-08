Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Third Chinese arrested for illegal work in Phuket

Third Chinese arrested for illegal work in Phuket

PHUKET: An unnamed Chinese man was arrested at Phuket International Airport on Friday (Apr 7) on charges of breaching regulations on foreign labour in the Kingdom. The foreigner is the third alleged violator of Foreign Labour Decree from the People’s Republic of China arrested this week.

Chinesecrimedrugs
By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 April 2023, 11:24AM

A suspected illegal foreign worker was arrested in Phuket on Mar 7. Photo: Phuket Immigration Checkpoint

A suspected illegal foreign worker was arrested in Phuket on Mar 7. Photo: Phuket Immigration Checkpoint

A suspected drugdealer was arrested in Phuket on Mar 7. Photo: Phuket Immigration Checkpoint

A suspected drugdealer was arrested in Phuket on Mar 7. Photo: Phuket Immigration Checkpoint

« »

The arrest was reported today (Apr 8) by the Phuket Immigration Checkpoint Facebook page, publicising news about the work of the Immigration Bureau officers stationed at the airport. As typical of these reports, only the bare minimum of information was revealed to the public.

According to the report, the unnamed Chinese national was arrested at around 7.15pm at the Phuket International Airport ’tour parking lot’. The suspect was then handed over to Sakhu Police for further legal processing.

Nothing was reported about the man’s identity, his occupation in Thailand and Phuket and the category of visa the man had been staying on.

AXA Insurance PCL

In a separate development, law enforcers from Phuket and Bangkok jointly arrested an unnamed woman on an outstanding warrant issued on Mar 17. The woman was wanted for illegal possession of crystal methamphetamine (’ya ice’) with intent to sell and attempt to carry the illegal drug out of the Kingdom.

The female suspect was arrested at around 12.15pm at passport control counters in the International Arrivals Hall of the airport. The woman was then handed over to the drug suppression officers from the Third Regional Division of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

’Phuket Hero’ t-shirts on offer for blood donors
More Phuket Songkran events announced
Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket
Registration of Phuket candidates concludes without incidents
Legal Matters: Negotiate, Litigate or Arbitrate?
PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger
Ukrainian woman summoned to police for anti-war graffiti
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app
Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hacker army soldier caught, Bangkok-Phuket flight fares, Fatal lane change in Phuket || April 7
CAAT reminds of fare ceilings as Bangkok-Phuket flights remain among most expensive
Woman, 68, killed in fatal lane change
ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents
Officials honour Chakri Day
Cash handouts spark concern

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

The Phuket taxi hystery is completely getting out of the corrupt dumb 'Officials' hands. Jus...(Read More)

Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket

So why are PEA and the internet companies contributing to the cost, this is precisely the reason we ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

When a driver can charge three days minimum wage for a one hour trip, the govt needs to increas...(Read More)

PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger

Just 4 dead last Songkhran in Phuket, it’s 4 to many. Think they most stable up whit body bags thi...(Read More)

ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents

Here's a slogan for them. "Don't throw water at people on motorbikes as they try to go ...(Read More)

Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

With the expected influx of Chinese tourists again there will be plenty of illegals working with the...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

Obviously the guilty party is the brainless thug who attacked the taxi driver with a tire iron over ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

here we go again, and every one those taxy crooks now feel like vigilantes thanks you the protectio...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

This is now descending to the Wild West truly disgraceful and inflamed by the media and authorities ...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@Jimmy888 Nobody misses you ! Funny you still interested in reading stories about a country you d...(Read More)

 

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Pacific Prime Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 