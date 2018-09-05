POOL: After six weeks of play, the Rawai Pool League has four teams vying in the top position of Division A. Meanwhile, Division B headliners are now settling into their groove.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 September 2018, 12:44PM

The Division A leader table now boasts four teams tied for the lead on 15 points. A four point game difference is all that separates leaders Mango Bar and fourth-placed White Hart.

Division A’s big game this week was Mango Bar’s visit to Shot Bar. Kevin came from behind for Mango after going in-off in the first frame and managed to secure a 1-2 win against Luke. Despite it being his birthday, Gregg decided to gift the victory to home side’s Pan by going in-off twice with only a couple of balls to go. Harry drew the game back to level pegging at the conclusion of the singles. In the end, Shot Bar were undone with defeat in both doubles, with the beerleg providing little consolation. This match leaves both teams level at the top of Division A.

Masaya Bar hosted Black Sheep, but a short-lived match saw the home team succumb to a 1-6 loss at the hands of the visitors. Rainier’s victory over Ricky was a bright sport for Masaya, but the remaining games went to Black Sheep who now sit level at the top with three other league leaders.

Also leaping to the top is White Hart who emphatically beat Freedom Bar, with a romping 7-0 victory. The match was marred by disagreements over league rules, which made it a gloomy night for the Freedom players.

Having sought clarification in a similar situation, Freedom Bar were correct to point out that, on an open table, if the cue ball is touching a stripe, you cannot then pot a spot. The rules on this are clear, and hopefully, we won’t have a similar dispute in future.

A long-standing rivalry – albeit friendly and competitive – between the captains of Future Bar and Black Pearl continued this week. Friendly goading in the lead-up to this match by Barry and Dave made their fixture one to look forward to. In the end, the tie was settled by Future Bar who crushed Black Pearl their guests winning all four singles games. The doubles and beerleg were tighter games, but Future Bar kept their unbeaten home record intact running out 6-1 winners on the night.

Pita Bar played host to Spot Bar, the only majority female team in the top Division. Season newcomer Katie put in a superb singles performance to upset an in-form Stefan. However, the Pita players made light work of the remaining games, cruising to a 6-1 home win with relative ease.

Orange Bar saw opportunities to get their first win of the season come and go. Playing away to Tropical Sands, the visitors went 2-3 ahead after the first doubles leg, but a comeback by the hosts saw the match tied going into the beerleg. The hard times continue for Orange Bar, who narrowly missed an opening victory to the season, losing to Tropical Sands on the deciding frame of the beerleg.

Division B leader’s settle in

Last week’s joint leaders Stor and Roses bars were billed as the main event in Division B. With five straight wins each, this match was certain to set one side apart as league leaders. Ying gave the visitors an early lead in the singles, but Roses’ Noom, Kevin and Mike claimed points in the remaining three singles games.

At this stage, the home side looked to be on cruise control. Stor Bar’s Nick and Mike brought them back into contention with a good opening doubles win, trailing only 3-2 going into the final doubles leg. Ultimately, Roses Bar were too strong and closed out the match to finish with a fine 5-2 victory and a clear lead at the top of Division B.

Roses Noom also climbed to the top of the individual rankings with his single’s win, sharing the individual’s top rank with Black Bull’s Rab.

Black Bull, who sit third in the league, managed a fine victory against Moonlight Bar, winning 6-1 with only Naty able to prevent the whitewash in a close game with Franck. With an in-form Andre back in the team, Black Bull will surely try to close the gap on second-placed Stor Bar when the two teams meet in a couple of weeks.

It was mixed fortunes for the two Islander teams in close games on Monday (Sept 3). Islander A welcomed White Hart BBQ. Neither team were able to open more than a one-game lead, and the match was decided in the final frame of the beerleg. White Hart BBQ nicked a hard-fought and well-deserved victory.

Meanwhile, Islander B had an altogether easier match, seeing off their hosts Kilt’n Haggis with a 2-4 scoreline going into the beerleg. Kilt’n Haggis managed to pull back the beerleg, but it was too little too late, and this loss sees them drop to fourth in Division B.

In the other two games, O’s Bar managed their first win of the season despite going 0-2 down early on against the girls from Pink Sheep. The hosts steadied their nerves and won the five remaining games to come out on top. The last game of the night also saw a 5-2 home victory, with Baroque Bar beating visiting Stoned Crab team in a fun match at the Laguna complex.

For more details of the Rawai Pool League, including rankings, fixtures and details of the charities we support please visit the official website: http://rawai.pl