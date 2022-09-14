Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Thief nabbed for lifting mobile phones from motorbikes

Thief nabbed for lifting mobile phones from motorbikes

PHUKET: Wichit Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who made a habit of stealing mobile phones that people had left in the front basket on their motorbikes.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 14 September 2022, 09:16AM

Image: Wichit Police

Image: Wichit Police

Officers arrested the man, Chaiyut (police withheld his family name), 49, at about 4:15pm yesterday (Sept 13), Wichit Police reported.

The man had stolen mobile phones from unattended motorbikes at least five times, police said.

Chaiyut used the same tactics in stealing the phones, pulling up on his motorbike at busy market areas and keeping an eye out for owners, then taking the mobile phone and speeding off.

Several of his victims were just metres away from the motorbikes when their phones were stolen.

AXA Insurance PCL

Officers first identified Chaiyut when he was riding his red-black, Trang-registered Honda Click motorbike along Chao Fa East Rd in Moo 2, Wichit.

The motorbike and Chaiyut matched descriptions of those used in the thefts adn recorded on CCTV, police reported.

Chaiyut confessed to the five thefts presented to him, police said.

Chaiyut was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with “theft by using a vehicle to facilitate the commission of an offense or for the convenience of taking that property away or for the purpose of escaping from the arrest”.

Kurt | 14 September 2022 - 09:59:34 

Is in Thailand giving the opportunity to steal your belongings not punishable? Who is leaving his mobile phone in a motorbike basket? Very funny.

 

