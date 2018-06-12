FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Thief cuts power to house, robs petrol-vending machine

PHUKET: Police are on the lookout for a suspect who broken into and robbed a roadside petrol-vending machine in the early hours of this morning (June 12), after cutting the power to the house where the machine is located.

crimepoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 12 June 2018, 11:09AM

The thief cut the power supply to the house before breaking into the petrol-vending machine. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The thief forced open the back of teh machine and made off with an estimated B3,000. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A screwdriver was found beside the machine. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A pair of large bolt cutters were found nearby. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, in front of a house on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 7 Tambon Thepkrasattri, at 4am, when residents reported that someone had cut power supply to the house and that a petrol-vending machine there had been broken into.

On arrival, officers led by Lt Sophon Naiyao of the Thalang Police found a blue screwdriver on the round beside the machine. A pair of large bolt cutters were found nearby.

The back of the machine had been forced open and the money box removed, police noted.

Kasem Wareesri, who lives in the house and is the owner of the petrol machine, told police that the machine had been there about a year.

He estimated that about B3,000 in cash had been stolen

Police said they were now trying to track down the robber and were collecting evidence from the scene, including taking fingerprints, in the hope of tracking down the robber.

 

 

