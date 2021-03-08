BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thief arrested in Patong for slashing German expat’s arm

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man in Patong for robbing a German expat’s home in Karon last month, and slashing the German man’s arm with a knife after being confronted over the robbery.

crimeviolencepatongpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 8 March 2021, 11:01AM

Photo: Karon Police

Photo: Karon Police

Photos: Karon Police

Photos: Karon Police

Photos: Karon Police

Photos: Karon Police

« »

Maj Pitchayut Srinak of the Karon Police reported that the suspect, Sompong Chaichana, 28, originally from Phang Nga, was arrested at a house in Patong yesterday (Mar 7).

Sompong faces charges of theft causing others to be seriously harmed and using a vehicle to flee the scene of the crime, attempted manslaughter, trespass and carrying a weapon in a public area, Maj Pitchayut noted in his report.

In placing Sompong under arrest, police also seized his black Krabi-registered Mitsubishi Cyclone pickup truck as evidence, he added.

Maj Pitchayut explained that the arrest came after Saritrat Hiranwanthanadet, 42, filed a complaint at Karon Police Station on Feb 26. 

Ms Saritrat explained that her husband, German national Ralph Jaiser, 58, had his left arm slashed by a man in front of their house in Soi Patak 24, Karon. 

After being discharged from hospital that same day, Mr Jaiser told police that he was standing in front of his house when he saw a man walk past carrying a green basket filled with some items.

Art-Tec Design

Mr Jaiser noticed that some of his belongings were in the basket, and whistled to call his son to see. The man, Sompong, heard the whistle and quickly ran to his black pickup truck, which was parked in front of a construction site nearby.

Mr Jaiser ran in front of the pickup to prevent Sompong from escaping. 

Sompong got out of the pickup with a knife and proceeded to attack Mr Jaiser, who used his left arm to protect himself. In doing so, he suffered a large slash wound to his arm.

Fearing for his safety, Mr Jaiser fled, and Sompong got back in his pickup and drove off, said Maj Pitchayut in his report.

Mr Jaiser returned home and his wife, Ms Saritrat, took him to Bangkok Hospital Phuket for treatment.

Through CCTV, police managed to track down Sompong to the house where he was staying in Patong and take him into custody, Maj Pitchayut concluded.

