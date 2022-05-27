Thief arrested for stealing B1k from 70-year-old

PHUKET: Police have taken the time to track down a thief who entered the house of a 70-year-old woman in Wichit and stole B1,000.



The theft was originally reported on May 17 by Jatuphon Kaewchawang, 49, residing in Moo 1 Wichit, said Wichit Police in a brief report released.

Ms Jatuphon said a woman had entered the home of her 70-year-old grandmother, who also lived in Moo 1 Wichit, at about 7pm the previous night (May 16).

The woman who entered the home stole about B1,000 from a jar sitting on a table in the home, Ms Jautphon told police.

Images of the woman were circulated on social media, and nine days later, about 3pm yesterday (May 26), the officer tasked with investigating the case walked the suspect into Wichit Police Station.

The suspect, a woman who police named only as “Ms Davika”, was charged for the theft.

Offices reported that the woman had previously been charged and found guilty of stealing money from a noodle shop in the area on June 23, 2020.

The woman had also only recently been released from prison, Wichit Police said in its report.

However, the report by Wichit Police did not clarify whether the prison sentence was handed down specifically for stealing money from the noodle shop.

Much of the report of the arrest released by police seems to be directed at quelling comments posted online over the theft and that the criminal was still at large.