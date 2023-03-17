Carnival Magic
Thief arrested for dangerous bag snatch in Cherng Talay

Thief arrested for dangerous bag snatch in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Police have tracked down and arrested a 27-year-old man in Cherng Talay after he committed a dangerous bag snatch from a German man who was on the road while the thief sped off on his motorbike.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 March 2023, 02:54PM

Photo: Cherng Talay Police

Photo: Cherng Talay Police

Photo: Cherng Talay Police
Photo: Cherng Talay Police
Photo: Cherng Talay Police

Officers arrested Nissan Islam, 27, at a house in Moo 5, Cherng Talay yesterday (Mar 16), police confirmed.

The dangerous bag snatch occurred in Soi Cherng Talay 14, officers noted.

German man Haugg Fred, 56, was riding along when Nissan approached him from behind on a black Phuket-registered Yamaha Mio.

While both were still in motion on their motorbikes, Nissan grabbed Mr Haugg’s brown shoulder bag, which had his red Samsung S20 mobile phone inside, and sped off.

The bag snatch saw Mr Haugg fall onto the road. Luckily, he suffered only minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, police explained.

Officers tracked Nissan through CCTV to the home in Moo 5, Cherng Talay, where he was placed under arrest.

Nissan confessed to the bag snatch, officers reported. He has now been charged with the offence.

Mr Haugg’s bag, and phone, were returned to him, police confirmed

