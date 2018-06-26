FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

They’re in their ‘Prime’

GOLF: Team Thailand – Paul Judge and Pim Surintarangoul from Phuket’s Prime Real Estate – were crowned champions of the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) World Final held This year’s Sports Legends Tournament (Former Corporate Cup) will take place at the Oitavos Dunes Golf Course and Quinta Da Marinha in Cascais, Portugal on June 22-23.

GolfMatt Pond

Tuesday 26 June 2018, 09:20AM

Paul Judge and Pim Surintarangoul from Phuket’s Prime Real Estate were crowned champions of the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) World Final held in Cascais, Portugal on June 22-23.

Paul Judge and Pim Surintarangoul from Phuket’s Prime Real Estate were crowned champions of the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) World Final held in Cascais, Portugal on June 22-23.

A full week of business networking, emotions and competition. This is what was experienced during the 25th edition of the WCGC World Final, the culmination of the world’s largest network of corporate golf days, where the National Winners from approximately 30 countries came to Cascais to compete.

Executives from companies around the world represented both their company and country. The ‘Road to Cascais’ was the result of more than 150 events throughout more than 30 countries. Although all teams competed valiantly to become World Corporate Champions, there could only be one winning team lifting the trophy at the end of the week (designed and produced by Vista Alegre). In last year´s edition, that honour fell to the team from China.

The team from Thailand arrived nice and early in Cascais, allowing them to get in a few early practice rounds before the other world finalists arrived.

On day one Thailand were paired with the Czech Republic and got off to solid start scoring 65 points lying in joint 3rd place behind China on 68 points and Portugal the home team and favourites on 73 points.

Day two saw Thailand paired with France in the 3rd from last group, knowing they needed to get off to a fast start they came out flying and gained on leaders Portugal. By the 16th hole Thailand were in the lead. Coming down the 18th the team knew they would probably need four points to clinch it, and Judge, greenside in three shots, played an unbelievable shot from the waste bunker and holed the putt for his five.

With China out of the picture and Portugal needing a birdie and par down the last to tie, which proved too much it meant that Thailand had overcame an eight-shot defecit to win the World Corporate Golf Challenge Final by two shots. Their remarkable score of 80 Stableford points as pair, a score never been hit before in 25 years of the WCGC finals

QSI International School Phuket

Judge, part of Thailand’s winning team, said, “This has been a truly unbelievable experience. We never thought after being eight shots behind after day one we would be WCGC Champions. Chris Watson our licensee jokingly this morning said ‘go out there and get 80 points and we might win it’.”

Judge went on to say, “ I have to thank Fore Management and Chris Watson the Thailand Licensee for giving us this opportunity, also Blue Horizon Developments our main sponsor and Thai airways for flying us here all the way from Thailand.”

Commenting on the success of the event, José Guerra, chairman of the WCGC, said: “We are delighted to bring the World Final to the spectacular coast of Lisbon and in particular to Cascais which offers beaches, quaint villages and pristine forests.

“Cascais and Estoril are must-see destinations for any visitor to Portugal.

“Some of the best golf courses in Europe are located here, including the headquarters of this year’s World Final, Oitavos Dunes links, considered one of the top 100 courses in the world, voted #58 in the world in 2015 by Golf Magazine. The golf course offers a true ‘professional’ golf tournament experience to all of our competitors and guests.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand’s Ariya seeks major, top ranking at Women’s PGA
The luck of the Irish
The 118th US Open
Pavit targets victory at Thai Open
Ariya survives rollercoaster round to win US Women’s Open
Phuket Real Estate Association Charity Golf Tournament 2018
Boxer Srisaket named Sport Writers Association of Thailand’s best pro athlete
Varanyu extends lead at Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Fun but also competitive: Hospitality pros to battle it out at Laguna Phuket Hospitality Challenge
Varanyu holds commanding lead Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Varanyu shoots personal best and leads Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Nitithorn aims for back-to-back wins at Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Prime Real Estate win WCGC at Laguna Golf Phuket
Laguna Phuket plans to expand golf tournament
Family affair as Thai sisters celebrate Moriya’s maiden win

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
International Law office of Ake and Associates
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
Chattha

 