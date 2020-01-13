Thepkrasattri man wins B2.29mn townhouse in Red Cross fair lucky draw

PHUKET: Yongyuth Sampeuch, a resident of the Thepkrasattri subdistrict in Thalang, has won a two-storey townhouse in Thalang valued at B2.29 million as the top prize in the annual Red Cross Fair lucky draw.

charity

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 January 2020, 11:51AM

Yongyuth Sampeuch of Thepkrasattri subdistrict claims his prize of a two-storey townhouse in Thalang valued at B2.29 million. Photo: PR Dept

Mr Yongyuth presented himself and the winning ticket – number 63834 – to claim his prize at the Phuket Red Cross office at Phuket Provincial Hall on Friday (Jan 10).

Phuket Red Cross Vice Presidents Siriwan Panaphong, who is the wife of the Phichet Panaphong, and and Puangsri Nunchukan, who is the wife of Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan, were both present to witness Mr Yongyuth handing over the winning ticket.

The lucky draw for the top prizes were held on the last night of the fair, held at Saphan Hin from Dec 29 to Jan 9.

Governor Phakaphong presided over the draw, while all three Phuket Vice Governors, Ms Siriwan and other local administrative chiefs were present as witnesses as the numbers were selected.

The winning ticket numbers for the other top prizes are as follows:

2nd prize: a Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.2 j, valued at about B700,000

Ticket number: 97394

3rd prize: two Honda Wave 110i motorbikes

Ticket numbers: 14084 and 65552

4th prize: three gold necklaces, valued at about B22,300 each

Ticket numbers: 27300, 82954 and 49371

5th prize: 30 golden necklaces, valued at about B5,575 each

Ticket numbers: 65419, 69204, 30127, 14740, 96451, 60017, 25653, 65184, 98301, 54259, 28041, 94596, 65800, 70559, 77182, 91160, 77251, 90981, 96314, 88415, 36084, 67056, 10473, 65840, 35603, 57593, 49645, 23278, 38615, and 40669.

6th prize: 90 16-inch electric fans

All tickets with 721 as the last three numbers.

Prize winners have until 4:30pm on Feb 9 to claim their prizes at the Phuket Red Cross office at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Any prizes not claimed by then will be donated to the Phuket Red Cross.

The annual Red Cross Fair has long been the most popular Thai fair in Phuket, held at Saphan Hin for more than two decades.

The funds raised through the lucky draw are used to carry out local Red Cross community projects across the island and to support flood and drought disaster victims elsewhere in Thailand. (See story here.)