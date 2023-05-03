During the visit, from May 4 to 7, Their Majesties will attend a reception hosted by King Charles for the invited heads of state and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace on Friday (May 6), and then attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, reports the Bangkok Post.
The visit by Their Majesties to London takes place at the same time as the annual Coronation Day observance in Thailand.
The Cabinet Secretariat announced earlier that the Samosorn Sannibat Ceremony, or grand state reception, would go ahead tomorrow (May 4) to celebrate Coronation Day.