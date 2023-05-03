333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Their Majesties to attend King Charles’ coronation

Their Majesties to attend King Charles’ coronation

LONDON: Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will pay a Royal Visit to the United Kingdom at the invitation of His Majesty King Charles III, to attend the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced yesterday (May 2).


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 3 May 2023, 06:51AM

King Charles III. Photo: AFP

King Charles III. Photo: AFP

During the visit, from May 4 to 7, Their Majesties will attend a reception hosted by King Charles for the invited heads of state and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace on Friday (May 6), and then attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, reports the Bangkok Post.

The visit by Their Majesties to London takes place at the same time as the annual Coronation Day observance in Thailand.

The Cabinet Secretariat announced earlier that the Samosorn Sannibat Ceremony, or grand state reception, would go ahead tomorrow (May 4) to celebrate Coronation Day.

 

