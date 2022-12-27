Their Majesties the King and Queen COVID-free

BANGKOK: Their Majesties the King and Queen have recovered from COVID-19 and can now return to royal duties as usual, the Royal Household Bureau announced yesterday (Dec 26).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 27 December 2022, 10:09AM

Their Majesties the King and Queen arrive at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to visit Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati on Dec 16. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya