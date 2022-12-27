333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
BANGKOK: Their Majesties the King and Queen have recovered from COVID-19 and can now return to royal duties as usual, the Royal Household Bureau announced yesterday (Dec 26).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 27 December 2022, 10:09AM

Their Majesties the King and Queen arrive at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to visit Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati on Dec 16. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

On Dec 17, the bureau said royal doctors had performed coronavirus tests on the King and Queen and the results were positive, with the symptoms mild. Their Majesties were given medication, with the recommendation they refrain from attending functions, reports the Bangkok Post.

After a period of rest, Their Majesties were given antigen tests and the results were negative.

Doctors concluded the royal couple had recovered from COVID-19 and could resume their usual duties, the latest announcement said.

Meanwhile, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has developed a new heart problem after having earlier recovered from an abnormally rapid heartbeat, the Royal Household Bureau said on Sunday.

Her medical team said that she has since developed a new type of irregular heartbeat, but the symptoms would be temporary, and she would soon recover.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

