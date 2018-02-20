The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Theft by officials in aid for poor scheme widespread

NATIONWIDE: More embezzlement of financial aid intended for the destitute has been uncovered as graft busters expand their investigation in rural provinces, and the corruption appears to be well organised.

crime, corruption, politics,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 20 February 2018, 08:37AM

Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commissioner Jaramporn Suramanee (standing left) listens to an elderly villager during the investigation into the embezzlement of financial aid for the poor in tambon Chang Sai of Kanchanadit district, Surat Thani province, yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: Supapong Chaolan
Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commissioner Jaramporn Suramanee (standing left) listens to an elderly villager during the investigation into the embezzlement of financial aid for the poor in tambon Chang Sai of Kanchanadit district, Surat Thani province, yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Korntip Daroj, acting secretary-general of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), said checks on a protection centre for the poor in Ban Tha Sa-ard village of Seka district in Bung Kan province found that most of the people recorded as aid recipients did not even know they were on the list.

He quoted villagers as saying they had filed copies of their ID cards to register for local career training, and had no idea their documents were abused for purposes of embezzling funds.

“There were skilfully written signatures of elderly people who actually cannot write. There is a list of 36 recipients, but only four of them actually receive the B3,000 each,” Lt Col Korntip said, referring to the monthly payment due to registered poor.

He said about 2,400 destitute people were officially entitled to the financial assistance in Bung Kan.

They were poor or HIV-infected people. Most HIV patients received the aid.

The same fraudulent practices had been uncovered at local welfare centres elsewhere in the Northeast, Lt Col Korntip said.

There was evidence of the same corruption in Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Bung Kan, Nong Khai and Surat Thani provinces. Evidence was still being gathered in many more provinces in the various regions.

C and C Marine

PACC member Gen Jaramporn Suramanee said in Surat Thani yesterday (Feb 19) that destitute people had been ordered to sign empty pieces of paper to show they received financial aid. Some received some of the money, and others received nothing, he said.

Each case of fraud involved 3-5 culprits, and the method of embezzlement was the same when it came to paperwork, document filing and distribution of money, he said.

“The PACC will find out from the evidence if this involves any senior executive at the Ministry (of Social Development and Human Security). At the least, it is obvious that such wrongful conduct damages the national welfare system,” Gen Jaramporn said.

Those responsible faced criminal and disciplinary charges relating to malfeasance, embezzlement, document forgery and confirmation of forged documents, he said.

The scandal came to light after Panida Yotpanya, 22, a social science student at Maha Sarakham University, and three friends working as interns at the Khon Kaen Protection Centre for the Destitute lodged a complaint with the National Council for Peace and Order.

The students, who attended job training there last year, said they were ordered by the centre’s director and senior officials to fill in forms and sign receipts for 2,000 villagers, for payments worth nearly B7 million.

Read original story here.

 

 
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.