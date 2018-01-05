PHUKET: A private charter with Andaman Cruises is the perfect way to discover unique destinations around the Andaman Sea. Embark on a lavish adventure into the vibrant marine playground of the Phuket Archipelago aboard the most exciting and stylish luxury yachts.

Get ready for an amazing voyage to stunning tropical islands around the exquisite sailing waters of Phang Nga Bay, Krabi, Racha and Similan Islands. The region and its maritime national parks are renowned as some of the most beautiful yachting grounds in the world.

“Our company stands for luxury experiences, lifestyle and premium hospitality. Today, people of all nationalities come from all over the world to enjoy the peaceful and pristine waters of Phuket and the Andaman Sea,” says General Manager Christian Schwind.

Contemporary luxury yachts

The fleet of 10 vessels includes fascinating yachts offering comfort, privacy and exceptional service. A floating masterpiece is the 135-foot Ocean Emerald, combining luxury, contemporary design and cruising perfection. On the tri-deck superyacht designed by Norman Foster guests can enjoy a dip in the upper-deck jacuzzi.

The stylish MY Olympia 76-foot fly-bridge motor yacht features four cabins and accommodates a total oaf eight guests for overnight cruises and 20 guests for a day charter. Guests can enjoy access to exotic and remote private beaches, as well as exciting afternoons of waterskiing and wakeboarding.

Luxurious and comfortable in all conditions, MY Mayavee, a 60-foot motor yacht from the renowned English family of Princess, combines exceptional cruising capabilities with the space to entertain in class-leading style. She accommodates a total of six guests for overnight cruises and 16 guests for a day trip.

Unforgettable cruising experience

Yachting is especially about the scenery. And Phuket boasts some of the world’s most breathtaking maritime views. It offers a huge diversity and a range of activities from kayaking, to diving and snorkelling.

Just northeast of Phuket, Phang Nga Bay offers more than 100 islands with sheer limestone rocks that rise vertically out of the water to stunning heights. Further attractions are a floating Sea Gypsy village, mangrove channels and caves.

Another enchanting island just south is Phi Phi. Beautiful lagoons have rightly made these islands amongst the most famous in the world.

Andaman Cruises is now on show at The Phuket RendezVous. Tel: +66 7631 6562 Email: book@andaman-cruises.com

