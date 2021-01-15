BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The Way Of The Dojo

The Way Of The Dojo

JIU-JITSU/JUDO: Less than a year after being founded, a Mixed Martial Arts Studio based in Phuket is the talk of the town after an impressive medal haul from a series of recent national competitions.

Jiu-JitsuJudo
By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 15 January 2021, 08:50AM

Photo: Blue Tree.

Photo: Blue Tree.

Photo: Blue Tree.

Photo: Blue Tree.

Photo: Blue Tree.

Photo: Blue Tree.

Photo: Blue Tree.

Photo: Blue Tree.

Photo: Blue Tree.

Photo: Blue Tree.

Competition winners with teachers and family members. Photo: Blue Tree.

Competition winners with teachers and family members. Photo: Blue Tree.

« »

Set up early last year by Frenchman Alexis Plantard, Dojo, located in the Lifestyle Village at Blue Tree Phuket in Cherng Thalay, competed in the National Jiu-Jitsu championships in Bangkok last November where its students emerged with an incredible 18 medals.

“We won eight gold medals, nine silver medals and one bronze medal,” an extremely proud Alexis said.

This achievement was all the more impressive as the team had only had a few months of practice before competing in the national competition alongside almost 2,000 participants from all over Thailand.

Later in November the team competed at the National Judo Championships in Sakon Nakhon where a further medal was secured.

“We won a bronze medal and one of our students was so very close to becoming a representative of the national team,” said Alexis.

December saw students once again venture to Bangkok to compete in the fourth annual Siam Cup, Thailand’s premier Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament, where they captured four silver medals.

According to their website, The Siam Cup is an internationally recognised platform for Thai and international athletes to gain competitive experience for personal development as well as a springboard for dedicated athletes to compete in the Asian Games, and International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) amateur and professional tournaments.

Moral code

Alexis is a fourth dan black belt in Judo and Jiu-Jitsu with 27 years’ experience practising martial arts who achieved 3rd place at both the 2018 World Judo Championships and the World Wrestling Championships in 2019. With the support of Blue Tree he still competes at international events representing his home country, France.

He established the Dojo at Blue Tree in early 2020 and has already developed a strong team of students and champions.

“The objective of the dojo is to develop martial arts values and to create a dynamic fighter community in the north of Phuket,” commented Alexis.

“The moral code of martial arts is to teach kids how to become a good person.

“It’s not about actually getting a black belt but more so about how to conduct oneself with honour and respect under the code of a black belt.”

The future prospects certainly appear to be bright for the dojo as Alexis confirmed the number of participants has increased everyday since the summer with new students arriving daily.

“For 2021 we have big expectations with the goal of helping as many of our students as possible have the chance to compete with the national teams of judo, jiu-jitsu and wrestling,” said Alexis.

“And for other students the aim is to have fun every day on the mats while developing their technique and hopefully win the maximum number of championships available.”

The Blue Tree Dojo is open daily from 10am to 7pm. All levels are welcome with the first session offered as a free trial. For further information please visit the Facebook page here or contact: 092 805 8527 or email: dojo@bluetree.fun

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ratchanok leads Thai trio into last 8
Cool Ratchanok breezes through
Benyapa gives mighty Tai a big scare
Rest of World level series against Asia at ACG
Four badminton players test positive for COVID at Thailand Open
F1 planning on postponing Australian and Chinese GPs
PGA Championship pulled from Trump course
Leeds stunned by fourth-tier Crawley in FA Cup as Spurs crush Marine
Doubts cast on February return of Thai leagues
Minnows Marine FC prepare for ‘magical moment’ in Spurs FA Cup tie
Asia Win New Year Opener At ACG
Badminton stars prepare for big Bangkok battles
Man City to face Spurs in League Cup Final
Game on in 2021 - hopefully!
Decision on COVID-threatened Australia F1 ‘in coming weeks’

 

Phuket community
Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Mr Phiphat is plain lying when he says that the 'merit' of the B300 tourism fee is for forei...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

@Kurt Speechless ? I don't think so, given you commented further on the subject. For all those...(Read More)

Even with lower efficacy COVID vaccine can save lives, says expert

When the efficacy of 1 vaccine is 50% of other vaccines, even not approved yet by FDA of the produci...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Assemble these words in the right order- 'foot' 'shot' 'in'. All this on top...(Read More)

Phuket Heroines Festival reduced to merit-making activities only

Merit making activities only? Hm, I wait for the photos with groups of Monks and Officials together,...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Speechless! To dare to ask international visitor to pay for 'management' of local tourist de...(Read More)

Government forms committee for vaccine rollout

Pascal should stop spraying nonsense just for the sake of trying to put one denigrating down. I read...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Rubbish...while the insurance coverage is a good thing, the remaining 266 baht will go nowhere, and ...(Read More)

Even with lower efficacy COVID vaccine can save lives, says expert

If I was going to spend the "people's money"...I think I would prefer a better return ...(Read More)

Questions over Chinese vaccine

Given the option, if a different vaccine is available, I'd rather pay for it than take the Chine...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Benihana Phuket
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 