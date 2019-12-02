THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Start From: Wednesday 4 December 2019, 02:30PM to Wednesday 4 December 2019, 06:30PM

The United World College Thailand (UWCT) Christmas Fair is back once more, being held again on the school grounds on Wednesday 4th December. It will be open to the public from 2:30pm to 6:30pm. The 2019 UWCT Fair is open to the whole of Phuket, and they would like to invite the whole Community to come along and join in the festivities. This year UWCT will be celebrating in the theme of “The Season for Giving”. As a part of this the school has created “ A Wishing Tree” highlighting the profiles of children within 2 of the schools Service projects: The Banya Literacy Centre, and The Child Watch Phuket Association UWCT Students, Families and Friends are invited to select one child profile and donate towards their schooling, housing, and if they so choose offer a small toy. As little as 3000 baht can assist in funding a schooling per student, or assist in housing expenses. Like previous years, the fair will be filled with lots of Christmas fun and provide a prime opportunity for pre-Christmas gift sales! UWCT will again be hosting an Amazing Santa's grotto, for the annual Family Photo with Santa, Craft activities, lots of great gift stalls, traditional (and non-traditional) food and drinks, a bouncy castle and great family fun, games & activities for the whole family. Some of the Participating Vendors Include - Thanyapura, Lady Pie, Phuket Farmers Club, Steps with Thera, Island Gift, Reef Repair, Sea Bees, Toy House, Vegan Booty, YL Essential Oils, Lush, S.A.C Lab ( Art), Organic Phuket, Pullman, Bow ‘s Magic, Volcanic Art, The Bamboo Project, Blue Dragon.

Person : UWCT
Address : UWCT

 

