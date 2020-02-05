Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

THE ULTIMATE VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER

THE ULTIMATE VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER

Start From: Friday 14 February 2020, 06:30PM to Friday 14 February 2020, 10:30PM

Love is in the air with our BBQ Buffet on Join our Signature Restaurant and spoil the beach lawn accompanied by live jazz yourself and your loved one with a night music and breathtaking ocean views. filled with candlelight, romance, world-class flavors and a 4-course dinner. THB 3,000 ++ per person. Inclusive of a glass of special Valentine’s Cocktail. THB 4,500++ per person. Inclusive of unlimited beverage package. THB 2,500++ per person. Inclusive of unlimited soft drink package. THB 4,000++ per person. Includes wine pairing and a glass Valentine’s cocktail. ALCOHOL MAY BE A HEALTH HAZARD!

Person : Reservation
Address : The Naka Island Resort and Spa, Phuket
Phone : 076 371 400

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket

 