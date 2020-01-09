Kata Rocks
The wait is finally over as the fifth edition of the Thailand Yacht Show, the country's largest marine and luxury lifestyle event, opens its doors to an expected 5,000 visitors at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina over the next four days.

marinetourismtransport
By Sponsored

Thursday 9 January 2020, 11:01AM

It’s that time of year again as the Thailand Yacht Show welcomes the world’s leading yachting brands and luxury products to the island of Phuket.

As the world ushers in a new decade, the Thailand Yacht Show has extra reason to celebrate as the 2020 edition marks the fifth anniversary of the country’s premier maritime and luxury lifestyle event.

Since 2015 when the horns blew for the first time, the Thailand Yacht Show has welcomed over 18,000 visitors, showcased over 200 motoryachts, sailing boats, multihulls and RIBs and delivered an interactive experience that goes way beyond that of a boat show.

And, for 2020, both visitors and exhibitors alike can look forward to their best show yet, with a wide range of activities, live demonstrations, festivals and glamorous parties planned as well as the chance to see almost 50 yachts of all sizes in the water plus an enviable range of prestige products, marine equipment and luxury properties situated throughout the stunning backdrop that is Royal Phuket Marina.

Growing from strength to strength, the Thailand Yacht Show continues to attract strong representation from the region’s leading brokers and their prestigious international yachting brands and is honoured that over 15 models will make their national, regional or world debuts at the Show! Regardless of individual tastes or budgets, a walk through the marina at the Thailand Yacht Show is one of the highlights of the year in Phuket. And this edition will be no different!

Whilst the main attractions will, of course, be the flotilla of stunning yachts and luxury exhibits, the Show offers its visitors a full programme of art exhibitions, fashion shows, sailing demonstrations and masterclasses for budding artists, sommeliers and photography enthusiasts. Make sure you check out our inaugural Children’s Day Music Festival, held on the Saturday 11th January in the Town Square, and watch local students and professional musicians perform classical scores and jazz compositions.

And, of course, a yacht show wouldn’t be a yacht show without a party or two. From the Official Welcome Party to Sunday’s closing “bash”, get-togethers on the docks to glamorous yacht parties, there will be plenty of opportunities to mingle, network or simply catch up with friends and family.

La Boucherie

Whether you’re in the market for your next dream purchase or simply looking to unwind after the busy festive period, the Thailand Yacht Show is the country’s best opportunity to learn more about the yachting and boating lifestyle in a friendly and highly social setting. We hope that you enjoy the Show!

The fifth edition of the Thailand Yacht Show will be jam-packed with exciting side-events, familyfriendly activities, workshops and seminars. Royal Phuket Marina’s delicious food and beverage outlets will be open from 09.30-22:00 so you can support the Show’s outlets both before and after

The official show opening times are:
11:00 – 19:00 Thursday 9th January
11:00 – 19:00 Friday 10th January
11:00 – 19:00 Saturday 11th January
11:00 – 18:00 Sunday 12th January

For more information visit www.thailandyachtshow.com or email info@thailandyachtshow.com

 

 

