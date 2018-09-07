THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

The sweet taste of success

URUGUAY: Ahmed Ahjam spent more than 12 years in the Guantanamo Bay prison for terror suspects, but now he has seen a dream come true by starting a business in the country that welcomed him when the nightmare ended.

culture
By AFP

Sunday 9 September 2018, 02:45PM

Syrian Ahmed Adnan Ahjam, a former Guantanamo inmate, greets a customer during the opening of his Arab gastronomy shop at the Montevideo Farmers Market, in Montevideo , Uruguay. Photo: AFP

Syrian Ahmed Adnan Ahjam, a former Guantanamo inmate, greets a customer during the opening of his Arab gastronomy shop at the Montevideo Farmers Market, in Montevideo , Uruguay. Photo: AFP

‘Ahmed Ahjam. Arab gastronomy,’ reads a sign marking the small food stand that Ahjam has opened in Uruguay’s capital with help from city hall. He mainly sells sweets.

Ahjam, 41 and born in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, arrived here in 2014 along with six other prisoners from Guantanamo under an accord signed by the United States and Uruguay.

Washington was seeking countries willing to accept such inmates so it could move to empty the facility for terror suspects that was notorious for mistreating prisoners. Ahjam was one of the roughly 780 people sent to Guantanamo prison since 2002.

His stand has small chalkboards advertising some of his wares: baklava, the sesame paste tahini or Uruguayan- style candy.

Ahjam now aims to make a new life in Uruguay thanks to this undertaking he began by selling his treats on Facebook.

“For me it is a dream come true. It is very important in my new life. I am very grateful to the Uruguayans who are close to me. I am going to work very hard,” Ahjam told reporters as he inaugurated his stand. He declined to take questions.

US Department of Defense officials believe he fought US and Coalition forces in the Tora Bora mountain cave complex in Afghanistan used by late Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

He fled bombardment before being captured by Pakistani authorities. According to Department of Defense records, he was handed over to US authorities in the Afghan city of Kandahar in January 2002 and incarcerated at Guantanamo from June 14, 2002.

Many of the assertions in the records are contested by former Guantanamo detainees and their lawyers and cannot be independently verified.

QSI International School Phuket

His is a success story that comes out of an integration initiative that has had its ups and downs here. Uruguay took in the Guantanamo prisoners in exchange for economic aid that grows smaller and smaller over time.

These men had trouble integrating into Uruguayan society and finding work. One of them left several times, only to come back, until he managed to depart definitively this year.

But Ahjam seeks just the opposite: he wants to remain in the country that welcomed him.

“It is highly symbolic that someone who is a refugee finds an alternative way to live, a productive thing to do. Everyone deserves an opportunity,” said Montevideo mayor Daniel Martinez, who was at the opening of the food stand.

Ahjam’s store, which also serves coffee and juices, is located in the Montevideo Farmers Market, which used to be a wholesale venue but underwent a makeover to feature food stands, cultural exhibits and shops.

His project was developed with help from a city agency called Cedel.

“In Syria he was a jeweller. These are different markets and times now, and in wanting to live in Uruguay and develop himself here, he thinks the cuisine of his country could be a way to make a living,” said Veronica de Gregorio, who runs one of the departments at Cedel.

“He is not in the program because he is a former prisoner at Guantanamo but rather because he has entrepreneurial spirit,” she added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cheers in southern France city as court blocks McDonald’s sale
‘Gorgeous’ cheerleader billboards spark war of words
Vachira Phuket Hospital to review ‘lack of attention’ explosive rant by elderly man
Police stand their ground on female ban
India’s billion-dollar battle
Slave to the rhythm - The natural phenomena of entrainment
Tham Luang cave boys says thanks to all rescuers
Bangkok gala for cave rescuers
Minivan owner, driver face punishment for ‘racetrack’ ride to Phuket
Phuket Tasty Fest underway
Dragons and steamed buns
At vintage drive-in theatres, the romance isn’t yet dead
Sunk Cost Error - The irrationality behind decision making
Phuket hosts seminar on Andaman Halal Tourism
All for one, one for all - Why gay marriage has been a no-go in Buddhist Thailand

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket

 