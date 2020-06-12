The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon 2020 is going VIRTUAL this weekend

MARATHON: In addition to the live event postponed until 5-6 December, we’ve decided to get motivated and active now and have some fun on the original event date. We may not be able to be physically together, but we can virtually run together.

Marathon

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 June 2020, 11:30AM

Image: Laguna Phuket PR

The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon VIRTUAL WEEKEND 2020 will be an interactive event experience inviting all runners to be a part of our virtual online community, ensuring that the SLPM family remains connected in these uncertain times.

We’re challenging you to run your own race – at any time during 13-14 June. Choose your preferred distance of either 2K Kids Run, 5K, 10.5K, Half or Marathon regardless of which distance you’re registered for in December. Run anywhere you can – even if it is in the local park or living room and submit your time online by 19 June 2020.

How to join the virtual weekend?

For registered runners for the actual race in December, entry to the Virtual Weekend is FREE.

Anyone registered to run the Supersports Laguna Phuket 2020 in December, including those who have requested to postponed to 2021, can join the Virtual Weekend for free. You will soon receive an email with your Bib Number and Link to enter your choice of any one of the race distances (2K, 5K, 10.5K, Half, Full)

If you’re not registered for the actual race in December and only want to join the Virtual Weekend on 13-14 June, registration is now open.

Kao Kon La Kao Foundation, in collaboration with Laguna Phuket, is inviting all runners to join the special event.

Interested runners can donate B99 to join the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Virtual Weekend 2020. All proceeds go to by Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.

Your contribution of B99 will make a change and help support public health and medical workers in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s stay connected while we are apart. We will get through this together.

Registration is now open until 12 June 2020.

*Please note that since all proceeds go to charity we will not distributing race merchandise, nevertheless, you can choose to participate in our competitions for a chance to a wide variety of prizes from our sponsors.

There will be lots of prizes to be won during the Virtual Weekend!

We have some fun competitions planned for you this 13-14 June…there really is something for everyone! You could win race merchandise or great prizes from the Laguna Phuket, Supersports, Amino Vital, Oakley sunglasses or a Seiko watch just by posting your photos to our Facebook page during the virtual weekend.

Get ready to win these competitions:

• Best Family Running Photo

• Surprise Us Photo

• Best Running Tiktok Clip

• Cutest Pet Running Companion

• Funniest Running Race Photo

• Best Running Costume: Comedy

• Best Running Costume: Cosplay

• Best LPM Merchandise Presenter

• Best Pre Race Meal

• Best Running Photo Bomb

• Best Before & After Race Photo

• Sweetest Running Couple/BFF Photo

There are more surprises for lucky draw winners from Laguna Phuket!

Prizes up for grabs:

Laguna Phuket

Banyan Tree Phuket – 2 nights stay in Banyan Pool Villa (valued at THB 29,600) – 1 prize

Angsana Laguna Phuket – 2 nights stay in Laguna Premier Room (valued at THB 24,800) – 1 prize

Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort – 2 nights stay in Junior Suite (valued at THB 14,600) – 1 prize

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort – 2 nights stay in Deluxe Lagoon View (value at THB 13,220) – 1 prize

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket – 2 nights stay in Deluxe Lagoon View (value at THB 12,820) – 1 prize

Laguna Golf Phuket – One round of 18 holes golf for 2 persons (value at THB 10,400) – 1 prize

Cassia Phuket – 2 nights stay in One Bedroom Suite (value at THB 10,000) – 1 prize

Banyan Tree Spa – a 45-minute Fusion Focus Massage for 1 person (value at THB 3,600) – 2 prizes (for 1 couple)

Supersports

Gift card for any Supersports’ branches (value at THB 500) – 2 prizes

Oakley

Sunglasses – 6 prizes

Seiko

Watches – Classic Quartz White Dial Analog – 6 prizes

Amino Vital

Gift set (running shirt/buff/bag/gel) – 3 prizes

Merchandise

Visors (design A & B) – 2 prizes

Pasta Party

Ticket to the pasta party (value at THB 950) – 2 prizes

The first competition will be starting on 13 June.

Follow us on Facebook to see when each competition will take place.

Further information can be found here.