The Sunday Seaview Brunch at Pine Beach Bar

Discover the hottest brunch in town, and tuck into a heaping fresh seafood platter, a gourmet selection of freshly prepared dishes, and an enticing range of free-flow beverages during The Sunday Seaview Brunch at Pine Beach Bar.



By Advertorial

Saturday 21 May 2022, 12:45PM

Inspired by the freshest catches from the Andaman Sea, the newly revamped brunch menu at Pine Beach Bar focuses on locally sourced seafood, premium cuts of meat, house made sauces and preserved vegetables from the on-site fermentation lab, and an array of high quality ingredients for picture perfect plates full of fresh flavors.

Brunch-goers are spoilt for choice at The Sunday Seaview Brunch. The brunch consists of seven starters, a family style pasta sharing dish, free flow signature pizzas, a choice of twelve main courses including vegetarian options, three side dishes and a scrumptious choice of sweets.

New menu standout dishes include the heaping Pine Chilled Seafood Platter consisting of oysters, half Canadian lobster, snow crab, vongole and tuna ceviche with condiments. Other noteworthy new additions to the starters menu include Beef Tartare, Soft Boiled Egg & Truffle, and Crispy Pork & Scallion Pancake featuring crispy pork belly, Bahn Mi style slaw, preserved vegetables, Nuoc cham and black garlic. The flavors of the Crispy Pork & Scallion Pancake blend for a tasty, light dish.

The Lamb Ragu Tagliatelle is rich with extremely tender braised lamb ragu, porcini mushrooms, pecorino romana and parsley. All of the signature pizzas are excellent, but do make a point to order the popular Truffle and Bresaola pizzas.

Main course offerings include delights such as the Wagyu Beef Burger, Thai Pork Tomahawk and Grilled Lamb Chop. However, for those looking to expand their palate, the all-new Fried Hot Chicken and Softshell Crab Burger are not to be missed. Made with confit garlic yoghurt, homemade sriracha and pickle salad, the Fried Hot Chicken is zesty and spicy; a truly delicious new addition to the brunch menu. Likewise, the Softshell Crab Burger with organic kale chimichurri, pickled fennel and lime & preserved lemon mayonnaise is big on flavor and a nice seafood alternative.

The vegetarian options on the menu are all fantastic, and worth trying even if you aren’t a vegetarian. Our favorite has always been the Cauliflower Steak, but the new offering of Labneh & Quinoa is a real showstopper. Roasted beetroot, pickled tomatoes, Chiang Mai tomatoes, pine nut puree, sumac and olive oil blend for a savory yet refreshing dish perfect for Phuket’s hot summer days.

For dessert, we recommend the homemade gelato, however, the Nutella Pizza is always a crowd-pleaser.

The Sunday Seaview Brunch at Pine Beach Bar does not disappoint. The menu is loaded with choices and the addition of the new, creative dishes takes brunch-goers on a truly gourmet culinary journey.

The Sunday Seaview Brunch includes free-flow local brews, wine and bubbles. Considering the staggering amount of dishes and the high quality of the food, price points are affordable.

Early Bird Price: THB 2,450++ per person (book at least 3 days in advance)

Regular Price: THB 2,750++ per person

Located at the InterContinental Phuket Resort, Pine Beach Bar is located on the Kamala beachfront. To make a reservation for The Sunday Seaview Brunch, please call +66 (0) 629 999 or email icphuket.dining@ihg.com













