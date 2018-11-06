THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Sunday Brunch Club

Start From: Sunday 11 November 2018, 12:00PM to Sunday 30 December 2018, 04:00PM

Join us at Dream Beach Club every Sunday 12pm-4pm for the new season Sunday Brunch Club & Pool Party featuring over 120 items including... Alaskan King Crab, Live Boston Lobster, French Oysters, Seafood On Ice, new featured live Stations, Imported Meats, Carvery Selection, Japanese Kitchen, Tapas, Brazilian BBQ, Sumptuous Salad Bar, Delicious Desserts, Exotic Fruits, International Cheeses and new weekly selections of featured cuisines from around the world... Dream Member Price THB 1590++ Adult Brunch THB 1890 ++

Person : Reservations
Address : Dream Beach Club
Phone : 098 048 3500

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

