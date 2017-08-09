The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Slate's Coqoon Spa integrates Tibetan singing bowl ‘sound therapy’

Long known as one of Phuket’s premier destination resorts for art, design and fine dining, The Slate is now ramping up its spa offerings with a unique and ancient healing treatment.

Mark Knowles

Saturday 19 August 2017, 10:00AM

During her recent month-long visit to the resort, holistic practitioner Dr Buathon Thienarrom collaborated with therapists at The Slate’s award-winning Coqoon Spa to integrate new techniques in their signature spa packages.

Perhaps the most fascinating of Dr Buathon’s techniques is the use of “Tibetan Singing Bowls” to induce relaxation and free-up the flow of energy or “chi” through the body.

According to Tibetan oral tradition, the existence of singing bowls dates back to the time of the historical Buddha Shakyamuni (560-480BC).

The tradition is said to have been brought from India to Tibet, along with the teachings of the Buddha, by the great tantric master Padmasambhava in the 8th century AD.

Singing bowls produce sounds which invoke a deep state of relaxation which naturally assists one in entering into meditation, the ultimate goal being enlightenment.

In addition to their traditional usage for meditation, Dr Buathon also uses them for deep relaxation, stress reduction, holistic healing and chakra balancing.

Many people find that the rich blend of harmonic overtones which the bells produce have a direct affect upon their chakras.

Playing the bowls usually causes an immediate centring effect. The tones set up a “frequency following response” that creates a balancing left/right brain synchronisation.

Dr Buathon uses the bowls in a “sound massage” therapy where the bowls are played around key areas of the subject’s body. The resonance of the bowls’ harmonic vibrations within the human body aid balance and relaxation.

They are also used to activate or balance the body’s chakras, or energy centres. The “singing” sound is remarkable, a powerful, long-lasting harmonic hum that can be both invigorating and calming at the same time.

Dr Buathon is from Thailand, she has extensive knowledge in alternative medicine and draws influences from Taoist practices and Tibetan medicine.

She has dedicated her practice to deliver a healing experience for the body, mind and spirit. Her impressive repertoire includes celebrities and royalty.

Along with her extensive background in nursing, psychology and health sociology, Dr Buathon gradually developed ZenNaTai, a unique approach to holistic healing allowing the body to release emotional and physical tension, generate chi flow and promote a calm mind.

She is also the founder of the recently established Sukkasart Institute of Healing Arts, which trains spa professionals to integrate the “science of happiness” with spa services to promote the well-being of the spa clients.

Using a range of healing elements including energy and sound therapy, guests will now be able to experience these unique healing therapies at the luxurious Coqoon Spa – set amongst a lush tropical garden.

It’s cutting edge design features a tree house ‘The Nest’, sumptuous spa suites and individual treatment rooms.

Along with Dr Buathon’s training sessions with the Coqoon Spa’s therapists, the spa has acquired six authentic Tibetan singing bowls, three of which are meant for the heart chakra and the other three for the solar plexus chakra.

The bowls themselves are made in the traditional way, created only on the day of the full moon, and consisting of a mix of nine different metals.

Dr Buathon’s techniques have now been incorporated into Coqoon’s two signature massages – the Coqoon Rebirth and the Coqoon Awakening, the latter of which features two dedicated therapists to provide massage therapy and tailor the experience to each individual guests requirements.

 

For information and bookings, please contact: spa@theslatephuket.com or 076 327 006

 

 
9ways | 29 August 2017 - 20:36:51

It's interesting to see the popularity of the Singing Bowls, but as usual, the history and information is inaccurate.

After over 4 decades of research, including Field Studies in Nepal and India, over 100 interviews with Tibetan Lamas from the Bon, Nyingma, Kagyu, and Gelug traditions; the Singing Bowls did not originate in Tibet, nor do they trace back to being introduced during the time of the Buddha. They were NEVER intended to 'balance the chakras', but they do have an influence on the Parasympathetic nervous system, and on consciousness. Not all, and in fact many bowls, DO NOT set up the frequency follow response, and furthermore, not everyone is capable of being influenced by 'binaural beats'. This is a fallacy perpetrated through inadequate research and marketing schemes to sell them. The overwhelming majority of Singing Bowls were produced historically in Nepal, with India being the secondary manufacturer. However, metal analysis shows that bowls made in India are a slightly different alloy of Bronze. What's disheartening about articles like this, is that it creates a 'false impression'about them, and secondary, alludes that the Bowls have some form of 'metaphysical power', that can be induced. The term "Tibetan Singing Bowl' is an invention, and creates a disservice to the Tibetan culture. Today, most bowls are made in India, and transported to Nepal, undermining the Nepalese Handicraft Association.

