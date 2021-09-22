The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The Slate appoints Claude Sauter as new General Manager

The Slate appoints Claude Sauter as new General Manager

PHUKET: The Slate, the art-inspired beachfront resort on Phuket’s northwest coast, has announced the appointment of Claude Sauter as its new General Manager, bringing an unrivalled depth of local knowledge, industry acumen and leadership experience to the key role.

Wednesday 22 September 2021, 04:07PM

Claude Sauter, The Slate’s new General Manager.

Claude Sauter, The Slate’s new General Manager.

A Swiss national, Mr Sauter is a life-long hospitality professional with a proven track record. He has also enjoyed a richly rewarding 24-year relationship with Phuket – and with Thailand as a whole. Having first arrived on the “Pearl of the Andaman” in 1997, as Resident Manager of Impiana Resort Patong, he went on to manage some of the island’s top hotels and resorts. He is also proficient in Thai, one of six languages he can speak along with French, English, German, Italian and Spanish.

A graduate of the prestigious Swiss hotel school Ecole Hôtelière de Genève and Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, Mr Sauter is clearly highly-qualified, but it is his time in Phuket that has defined his life and career.

Following five successful years with Impiana, he achieved his first general manager’s role with Cape & Kantary Hotels, leading the well-known Cape Panwa Hotel on Phuket’s southeast coast.

Mr Sauter has since headed several major properties in Phuket and neighbouring Phang Nga province for international hotel groups, including Wyndham and Marco Polo. Most recently, he was GM of The Surin Phuket for over six years, making it one of the island’s best performing hotels.

Now, he brings his management qualities and local area expertise to The Slate, where Bill Bensley’s quirky and compelling interior design concept showcases the island’s industrial tin mining heritage.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Claude to The Slate as our new general manager,” commented the hotel’s co-founder and owner Krystal “Khun Moo” Prakaikaew Na-Ranong.

“His track record speaks for itself; not only is he a highly-skilled hotelier with strong leadership qualities, he also shares my deep passion for Phuket. Having spent more than two decades living and working on the island and being able to speak Thai, he can offer expert advice and insights to our guests, while also intuitively understanding the local tourism market and the needs of our team members. Claude is a perfect fit for The Slate,” she said.

“It is an honour to be appointed GM of The Slate and to work alongside Khun Moo, who is a truly iconic figure in Phuket’s tourism and hospitality industry,” Mr Sauter reciprocated.

“She has successfully created one of the most breath-taking resorts in Asia, which successfully weaves her family’s life story with Bill Bensley’s design and the finest five-star hospitality. As the world starts to travel again, I look forward to ushering in an exciting new era at this outstanding resort, and creating exceptional experiences for all our guests,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Reopenings face even more delays
Rare Australia earthquake triggers panic in Melbourne
Governor lays down rules for Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Phang Nga operators seek direct travel
Myanmar man arrested for brutal beating, rape of Thai maid
Phuket marks 254 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Communicable Disease Act to be amended
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass testing underway in Phuket, 5 more Covid deaths, Sinopharm for BKK students? |:| September 21
Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai sea gypsies under lockdown
Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years
New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing
US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers ‘early November’
Alternative vaccination strategy approved by Anutin
Telephone cable thief arrested
First 2,000 schoolchildren vaccinated with Sinopharm

 

Phuket community
New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing

Jamstock and Skip - [comment edited]. If you believe that you know more than tens of thousands of qu...(Read More)

Army sets up food kitchen for Rawai sea gypsies under lockdown

Hope the Rawai gypsies are allowed from their restricted grounds to be able to go straight out by bo...(Read More)

Communicable Disease Act to be amended

Where is the Phuket Governor now to defend his official statement of 6-8 weeks ago that within 2 wee...(Read More)

New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing

Skip is right. Deaths have gone up since the vaccine rollout in Phuket, and this is just the start. ...(Read More)

Costs of forced repeated tests threaten Canadian Sandbox holiday

Dubai TAT Office warns Thai Government that the complicated COE application process as well the cos...(Read More)

Communicable Disease Act to be amended

In readable language: After Sept. CCSA and perhaps some other parties are not carry responsibility f...(Read More)

Phuket marks 254 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Well, with bit of luck numbers of daily Thai Covid infected reach the 300 by end September. The arri...(Read More)

Personal details of 106mn visitors to Thailand exposed online for 10 years

I miss to read that this concerns Thai Immigration. Infamous for not 'smart' operating her c...(Read More)

New Phuket anti-COVID campaign in full swing

the mass testing will produce more positives. the vexxine is causing the positives and the transmiss...(Read More)

Tempers flare over long vaccination queue

By contrast when I was there 2 weeks ago for my 2nd jab I was perplexed to find it absolutely desert...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 