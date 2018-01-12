The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The SIS Kata serves up sensory delights at Twilight Sky restaurant

One of the most gorgeous, unspoilt corners of Phuket is the headland overlooking Kata Beach, with verdantly magical Poo (Crab) Island dancing in the bay and the pristine sands of Kata Noi Beach to the south.

Baz Daniel

Sunday 14 January 2018, 12:35PM

The recently-opened SIS Kata Resort is set high on this richly tree-clad hillside overlooking this beautifully idyllic scene and its rooftop Twilight Sky restaurant is definitely one of the Andaman’s most fabulous spots for enjoying magical sunsets, crafted signature beverage in hand, then dining al fresco on the marvellous creations of resident Chef Sonthaya.

As you ascend through the glamorously welcoming interior of SIS Resort you’ll immediately be impressed by the eclectic, colourful design and stylish art work that graces every aspect of the construction – a memorable signature of this stylish creation.

Stepping out onto the rooftop terrace of Twilight Sky Restaurant and Bar you can’t help but gasp a sharp intake of breath at the sheer majestic natural grandeur of the scalloped crescent of Kata Bay that lies below you, with distant Poo Island, the graceful headlands and the huge, verdant amphitheatre of Phuket’s central massif to the east.

Designing and constructing this beauteous resort on this tremendously steep hillside must have been an extremely difficult and time-consuming enterprise, but the three local Thai sisters who own SIS Resort must draw an immense sense of satisfaction and pride whenever they step out into this wonderful space with its fabulous views.

Dramatic zig-zag designs grace the swimming pool alongside Twilight Sky, where a cool DJ was setting up his spin-meister’s shop for the evening, as we entered this haven of sensuality. From 5pm there are sundowner spins and drinks promotions, to get the evening started with OOOMPH, a commodity of which there was an abundance on our evening visit!

Beautiful couples lounged and cuddled as they sipped equally beautiful designer drinks, while, incongruously, a corpulent turquoise Matisse-style female nude looked on imperiously from her plinth in the centre of the pool! Yes, there’s certainly no lack of eccentric creativity at SIS Resort!

The resort’s smiling staff were welcoming as they seated us at a perimeter table overlooking the sensational views and we started our evening by enjoying cool refreshing bottles of Maha Nakhorn (from the traditional name for Bangkok – Krung Thep Maha Nakhorn) craft beverages, from the boutique brewery which is also owned the three eponymous local sisters who created SIS Resort.

C and C Marine

Supper commenced with an Antipasto Platter served on a butcher’s block, featuring wonderful roasted peppers, asparagus, eggplant, tomatoes, crisp brown bread and Kalamata olives and matched with a delightful crisp white vinous libation, served by-the-glass.

The menu boasts many local Phuket specialities such as pork belly, Moo Hong, Pad Thai with Andaman Sea prawns, a local crab curry with white noodles, as well as delicious pizzas and healthful crunchy salads.

The Himalayan Salt Brick that serves as a plate for dished like scallops sashimi and classic beef Carpaccio, was an interesting touch as was the Hot Stone used to cook of Australian Wagyu Sirloin at the table. I was a refreshing change and the creative touch of Chef Sonthaya shone through on these main dishes. And don’t forget to leave space to try the array of immensely tempting and stylish desserts.

Twilight Sky at SIS Kata Resort is a haven of good taste… in every sense of the phrase!

 

For more information and booking call 076 609 555 or visit: thesiskata.com

 

 
