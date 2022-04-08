Opening remarks by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew; Narintara Boonjongcharoen, M.D. Chief Executive officer of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services public company limited (Group 6); and Khun Kanokkorn Pattravoranee, Deputy Managing Director of AKSARA Collection outlined the projects objectives of inviting future visitors to Phuket to enjoy natural beauty of the island, local cuisines and cultures whilst also taking time to ‘reboot’ with wellness programs which can be undertaken in some cases without having to leave their hotels as part of the Royal Thai Government’s long-term sustainable tourism plan.
Guest speakers Dr Khemawan Vettayawaikoon, Director of the Ophthalmology Centre; Dr Kanya Temkiatvises, a neurology and sleep expert; and Matt C Hindmarch, Director of Hotel and Resorts for AKSARA Collection, presented the project’s benefits, new technology and ‘package’ inclusions plus marketing plans aimed at welcoming a new era of visitors to the island.
