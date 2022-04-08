tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The SIS Kata, Bangkok Hospital Phuket launch ‘Prestige Wellness’ program

The SIS Kata, Bangkok Hospital Phuket launch ‘Prestige Wellness’ program

The SIS Kata, Phuket recently hosted the launch of the new campaign ‘Prestige Wellness’ program bringing together Bangkok Hospital (Phuket) and The SIS Kata as the founders in the first joint venture for Phuket. 

healthtourism
By Press Release

Friday 8 April 2022, 12:32PM

From Left to Right: Mr. Matt C Hindmarch; Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew; Dr. Khemawan Vettayawaikoon and Dr. Kanya Temkiatvises

From Left to Right: Mr. Matt C Hindmarch; Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew; Dr. Khemawan Vettayawaikoon and Dr. Kanya Temkiatvises

Distinguished and VIP guests who joined the event (from Left to Right): Mr. Jadet Wicharasorn Mayor of Karon District; Mr. Thanet Tantipiriakij President of The Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Teerawat Liemsuwan Superintendent Karon Police station; Mr. Matt C Hindmarch of AKSARA Collection; Ms. Kanokkorn Pattravoranee, Deputy Managing Director of AKSARA Collection; Ms. Supaporn Pattravoranee, Managing Director of AKSARA Collection; Governor Narong Woonciew; Dr. Khemawan Vettayawaikoon; Ms. Nanthasiri Ronnas

Distinguished and VIP guests who joined the event (from Left to Right): Mr. Jadet Wicharasorn Mayor of Karon District; Mr. Thanet Tantipiriakij President of The Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Teerawat Liemsuwan Superintendent Karon Police station; Mr. Matt C Hindmarch of AKSARA Collection; Ms. Kanokkorn Pattravoranee, Deputy Managing Director of AKSARA Collection; Ms. Supaporn Pattravoranee, Managing Director of AKSARA Collection; Governor Narong Woonciew; Dr. Khemawan Vettayawaikoon; Ms. Nanthasiri Ronnas

« »

Opening remarks by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew; Narintara Boonjongcharoen, M.D. Chief Executive officer of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services public company limited (Group 6); and Khun Kanokkorn Pattravoranee, Deputy Managing Director of AKSARA Collection outlined the projects objectives of inviting  future visitors to Phuket to enjoy natural beauty of the island, local cuisines and cultures whilst also taking time to ‘reboot’ with wellness programs which can be undertaken in some cases without having to leave their hotels as part of the Royal Thai Government’s long-term sustainable tourism plan. 

Guest speakers Dr Khemawan Vettayawaikoon, Director of the Ophthalmology Centre; Dr Kanya Temkiatvises, a neurology and sleep expert; and Matt C Hindmarch, Director of Hotel and Resorts for AKSARA Collection, presented the project’s benefits, new technology and ‘package’ inclusions plus marketing plans aimed at welcoming a new era of visitors to the island.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes
TCC urges reduced land tax collection
Phuket marks 203 new COVID cases, one more death
Russia kicked off UN rights council over Ukraine abuses
Immunity of fourth shot studied
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pricey plastic punishment to keep Thailand National Parks clean || April 7
Chairat Sukbal passes away
Foreign arrivals rise to 11,000 per day after test rule eased
Drive safely during Songkran, urges Phuket Governor
COVID fight far from over, says PM
Muted Songkran predicted
West ramps up sanctions as Russia threatens Ukraine’s east
Bluedragon boss arrested for sale of overpriced lottery tickets
Phuket marks 222 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket waiting for big tourist influx after ’eased’ entry requirements || April 6

 

Phuket community
Immunity of fourth shot studied

Dr Opas is talking sweet BS. Urging people to get shots. Where on Phuket to get a 3rd Pfizer shot? M...(Read More)

Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes

A lot of contradicting sweet talks to the fishermen. Just to keep them calm. Undenialble fact is, Th...(Read More)

Immunity of fourth shot studied

I'm 60 and tried to get a 3rd Booster two weeks ago at Thalang Hosp, where I went for the first ...(Read More)

Immunity of fourth shot studied

Wow, 5 shots sounds crazy right? Until you remember the first 2 were Chinese snake oil. At least the...(Read More)

Drive safely during Songkran, urges Phuket Governor

Phuket Governor, another short minder/time looker. Just think about songkran period only? Can not co...(Read More)

Immunity of fourth shot studied

Urging people of 60+ to get 3rd or 4th shot? Than tell me where can I go to get my 3rd Pfizer shot...(Read More)

Phuket gold shop robber probe nets B3.7mn cash, online gambling arrests

Well, you have to believe in something,at least once in a wile you actually can see it ! Horst...(Read More)

EU-Thai campaign to reduce plastic pollution in Phuket

Of course it could just be the accepting culture in Thailand, one of the few things I can credit it...(Read More)

Chairat Sukbal passes away

The good old Safari Disco.Great fun in the 90's. ...(Read More)

Phuket gold shop robber probe nets B3.7mn cash, online gambling arrests

You will never wipe out these type of businesses while so many gullible people are addicted to gambo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design

 