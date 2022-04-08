The SIS Kata, Bangkok Hospital Phuket launch ‘Prestige Wellness’ program

The SIS Kata, Phuket recently hosted the launch of the new campaign ‘Prestige Wellness’ program bringing together Bangkok Hospital (Phuket) and The SIS Kata as the founders in the first joint venture for Phuket.

Friday 8 April 2022, 12:32PM

Distinguished and VIP guests who joined the event (from Left to Right): Mr. Jadet Wicharasorn Mayor of Karon District; Mr. Thanet Tantipiriakij President of The Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Teerawat Liemsuwan Superintendent Karon Police station; Mr. Matt C Hindmarch of AKSARA Collection; Ms. Kanokkorn Pattravoranee, Deputy Managing Director of AKSARA Collection; Ms. Supaporn Pattravoranee, Managing Director of AKSARA Collection; Governor Narong Woonciew; Dr. Khemawan Vettayawaikoon; Ms. Nanthasiri Ronnas

Opening remarks by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew; Narintara Boonjongcharoen, M.D. Chief Executive officer of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services public company limited (Group 6); and Khun Kanokkorn Pattravoranee, Deputy Managing Director of AKSARA Collection outlined the projects objectives of inviting future visitors to Phuket to enjoy natural beauty of the island, local cuisines and cultures whilst also taking time to ‘reboot’ with wellness programs which can be undertaken in some cases without having to leave their hotels as part of the Royal Thai Government’s long-term sustainable tourism plan.

Guest speakers Dr Khemawan Vettayawaikoon, Director of the Ophthalmology Centre; Dr Kanya Temkiatvises, a neurology and sleep expert; and Matt C Hindmarch, Director of Hotel and Resorts for AKSARA Collection, presented the project’s benefits, new technology and ‘package’ inclusions plus marketing plans aimed at welcoming a new era of visitors to the island.