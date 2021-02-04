BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The rockin’ sounds of Pastel

The rockin’ sounds of Pastel

The Pastel Bar and restaurant in Phuket Town is on Phuket Rd, just 200 metres south of the clock at the Surin traffic circle. Only five metres wide, it’s not an easy bar to find, despite the shiny Harley-Davidsons you may see parked outside! When you do, you will find just inside a table and seats made out of the front of a Cadillac motor car. Nearby is a petrol pump and air supply pump as if from a 1950s American garage. A drum kit, PA and amplifiers stand ready for action and music videos play on TV screens around the bar.

Saturday 6 February 2021, 11:00AM

Pastel is easily spotted by the motorbikes parked out front.

Pastel is easily spotted by the motorbikes parked out front.

Bride To Be on show.

Bride To Be on show.

Phuketian ‘Jack’ Piyabut Voratumapon and Andy take a Cadillac time out.

Phuketian ‘Jack’ Piyabut Voratumapon and Andy take a Cadillac time out.

Andy and a real sign of Phuket Blues Power.

Andy and a real sign of Phuket Blues Power.

Ood playing in the walking street.

Ood playing in the walking street.

Mary Jane in Soi Romanee.

Mary Jane in Soi Romanee.

Pastel is easily spotted by the motorbikes parked out front.

Pastel is easily spotted by the motorbikes parked out front.

« »

Carry on walking, and you’ll find the other half of the Cadillac is now a sofa, with fully functioning rear lights. This is clearly a live music venue, but what is less obvious is how it is very different to the others and very unique.

Phuketian ‘Jack’ Piyabut Voratumapon started the restaurant and bar in 2010, and his mother still does the cooking. A pastel colour is a mix of two or three others, and Jack chose this word for the bar’s name to express his vision for it – a place where people of different nationalities and races can hang out together, united in their love of music. 

Consequently, you may well find one of the amateur bands it hosts playing there in the evening. The atmosphere is so casual and relaxed, it is difficult to know if they are rehearsing or performing at times. Usually, it is a bit of both! Jack drums for them if needed, but the Pastel Bar Band is his regular band, which plays Thai ballads. The bar’s Facebook page has well over 1,000 friends now and shows live videos of performances.

One band, Mary Jane, is led by a young virtuoso, a Thai lead guitarist called Nine who plays rock and blues classics. Pre-lockdown, Nine was often seen performing in Patong, but now he uses the Pastel Bar to get ready for better times.

Another band is a trio fronted by Ood, a Thai engineer who likes to play classic rock and pop in his free time. An ‘Indie’ band, The Vanguard, plays jazzy and funky Thai and Western songs and is run by PJ, a well-known local Thai event organiser and drummer. This band is the largest band playing in the bar, with a trombone, trumpet and saxophone brass section.

Jack is very proud of a sign that hangs near the bar’s entrance which says, “Pastel: Blues Power Phuket”. Blues Power is a Thai charity started by legendary blues guitarist and singer Yamin who lives in Bangkok. In March 2016, Yamin created quite a stir when he came to Phuket to play in the Pastel Bar and other locations around the island to raise money for good causes. Blues Power has bars around Thailand that support its efforts. The Pastel Bar does this in Phuket.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Jack is always keen to create opportunities for Pastel’s bands to play elsewhere in what he calls ‘Pastel on Tour’. Hence these bands are often seen playing for free on Sundays in Phuket Town’s walking street at various locations such as Soi Romanee, 43 Guesthouse and Ngor Kah Kee. In this way, Jack helps support these venues and spreads his message: “Phuketians, the Pastel Bar is here for you!”

However, this was sadly not the case during and after the COVID lockdown last year when Jack had to shut the bar for four months. Happily, he was supported during this difficult time by his friends and fellow musicians. 

So I hope you can understand now just why this bar is so different and unique. This is no ordinary live music venue with an owner and customers, for Pastel is a community of people, rather than a business.

As Jack himself might say, the Pastel Bar in reality doesn’t belong to him. Pastel belongs to everyone who hangs out there, me included!

– Andy Tong Dee

Local expat Andy Tong Dee is a live music enthusiast and musician living in Phuket. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘A Dark Christmas’ gets a Phuket review
King donates two tonnes of pet food to Soi Dog Foundation
Wetlands: Our answers to water insecurity
Green Thoughts: The beauty of floaters with an accent
‘Ideal Home’ an acquired taste
Painting a brighter future for an endangered species
Life makes the ‘Happiest Season’
Sustainably Yours: Preventing the next pandemic
Phuket’s International Veterans Association - Prepared For Anything
Blazing Saddles: Cycling in cycles
To the Moon, Mars and beyond
The slow burn of ‘The Midnight Sky’
Phuket Town’s evolving music scene
Unleashed: Dealing with family feuds
Tony Jaa joins the fray in Monster Hunter

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Everything almost back to normal as seen in every part of Phuket right now, the V/Gov is saying. We...(Read More)

School director accused of rape now also faces firearms charge

Pulls out a weapon in a SCHOOL and isn't immediately locked up. Clearly just a 'misunderstan...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

LaLaLa, it is not fear mongering what speaks. It is the Thai setting in Quarantine, down loading app...(Read More)

Widespread water-supply outages to affect Patong, Karon, Chalong

No specific dates and hours given about PatongKaron/Kata and Chalong? It is a bloody shame. !00% Mi...(Read More)

Man who punched pregnant boss apologises for ‘blowing a fuse’

So him and his wife are both scum and expect that people will believe their pathetic diatribe. All t...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Kurt, you also stop the fear mongering. More people die from cancer every year than - what the media...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Covid-19 infections are spiking in West-Bangkok BP 6 Feb), meaning, it is just spreading now all ov...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

People from overseas still need to quarantine and in hotels costing $1,000 the only way the country ...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

Correction: Rare Earth Mining in Burma (Myanmar). ...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

,,,this may also explain the attempted genocide of the Rohinga Muslims. No different than "Chi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Benihana Phuket
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura

 