The Racha Resort comes to the rescue of injured sea turtle

Upon closer examination, staff noticed that the turtle was tangled in a pile of discarded fishing net and rope that had been dumped in the ocean.
The net and rope were wrapped tightly around the turtle’s right hind leg, almost tearing it. Thankfully, the staff were able to carefully cut the turtle free using a knife and guide it to safety. The rescued turtle was later taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) in Cape Panwa for treatment.
There is a lesson to be learned here. Let’s take care of our marine life. If you visit the beach, take your rubbish with you so that innocent sea turtles do not swim into it.
