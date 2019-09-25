The Racha Resort comes to the rescue of injured sea turtle

At 12:15am on Monday, Sep­tember 16, security staff at The Racha Resort found a sea turtle who was washed ashore and struggling on Batok Bay, which fronts the The Racha Resort on Ra­cha Yai Island, south of Phuket.

The rescued turtle was taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

Upon closer examination, staff no­ticed that the turtle was tangled in a pile of discarded fishing net and rope that had been dumped in the ocean.

The net and rope were wrapped tightly around the turtle’s right hind leg, almost tearing it. Thankfully, the staff were able to carefully cut the turtle free using a knife and guide it to safety. The rescued turtle was later taken to the Phuket Ma­rine Biological Centre (PMBC) in Cape Panwa for treatment.

There is a lesson to be learned here. Let’s take care of our marine life. If you visit the beach, take your rubbish with you so that innocent sea turtles do not swim into it.

About The Racha

The Racha is Thailand’s premier eco-luxe island resort.

Located on Racha Yai, one of the Andaman Sea’s most beautiful and pristine islands, the resort offers ultra-luxurious accommodations for guests who wish to “get away from it all” without taking anything away from the environment.

The resort practices the highest standards of eco-responsible tourism and is a recognised, award-winning leader in the field.

For more information about The Racha’s environmental sustainabili­ty programmes, visit www.theracha.com/environment

– The Racha