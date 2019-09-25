Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The Racha Resort comes to the rescue of injured sea turtle

The Racha Resort comes to the rescue of injured sea turtle

At 12:15am on Monday, Sep­tember 16, security staff at The Racha Resort found a sea turtle who was washed ashore and struggling on Batok Bay, which fronts the The Racha Resort on Ra­cha Yai Island, south of Phuket.

Wednesday 25 September 2019, 11:57AM

The rescued turtle was taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

The rescued turtle was taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

Staff found the turtle tangled in a pile of discarded fishing net and rope.

Staff found the turtle tangled in a pile of discarded fishing net and rope.

« »

Upon closer examination, staff no­ticed that the turtle was tangled in a pile of discarded fishing net and rope that had been dumped in the ocean.

The net and rope were wrapped tightly around the turtle’s right hind leg, almost tearing it. Thankfully, the staff were able to carefully cut the turtle free using a knife and guide it to safety. The rescued turtle was later taken to the Phuket Ma­rine Biological Centre (PMBC) in Cape Panwa for treatment.

There is a lesson to be learned here. Let’s take care of our marine life. If you visit the beach, take your rubbish with you so that innocent sea turtles do not swim into it.

About The Racha

The Racha is Thailand’s premier eco-luxe island resort.

QSI International School Phuket

Located on Racha Yai, one of the Andaman Sea’s most beautiful and pristine islands, the resort offers ultra-luxurious accommodations for guests who wish to “get away from it all” without taking anything away from the environment.

The resort practices the highest standards of eco-responsible tourism and is a recognised, award-winning leader in the field.

For more information about The Racha’s environmental sustainabili­ty programmes, visit www.theracha.com/environment

– The Racha

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Finnish teaching methods boosting learning potential in Thailand
Laugh it up with live comedy at the Marriott on October 1
Phuket History: Siam’s conflict with Portugal
Steps forward: The zero waste shop doing more than saving the environment
Lilly, Thailand's Greta Thunberg, wages ‘war’ on plastic
Run for turtles: 15th marine turtle fun run and half marathon set to be best yet
Laguna Phuket launches online auction for inaugural Children First Charity Event
A heavenly stay: Thai tradition meets Finnish hospitality at Villa Angelica
Soi Dog leads free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Patong
BISP to host 100 universities from 19 countries at Phuket University Fair
Green Thoughts: Spiky fellows
The world of IB diplomas and how IB diplomas prepare students for the world
Beyond my control: Revelations from the philosophy of Stoicism
Refugees centre stage: Jungle Book show funds bare necessities for Penang’s Rohingyas
Yoga from a suitcase: Top tips for the travelling yogi

 

Phuket community
Woman killed as Phuket truck slams motorbike, brake failure blamed

Brakes failed still seems to top the list of excuses used in accidents here. Doesn't anyone ever...(Read More)

Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident

No sympathy for those that willingly break the law. All underpasses in Phuket are marked no motorbik...(Read More)

Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills

"Phuket is now a dangerous location for tourists" I think you are more frightened than any...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Uuuhhh,no more tourism on Phuket in 5 years if foreign expertise isn't called in for the project...(Read More)

B71mn deal inked to solve landslides along Phuket runway road

Great...who needs wastewater treatment facilities on Phuket? This looks more like some kind of reti...(Read More)

Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills

Is Phuket Officialdom aware of the fact that increase of arrival drugs, more youngsters involved, w...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight

My reference was regarding playing with phone...and I'll still stand by with my assertion that w...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

DeK, lets wait and see what the fluid found in her vagina and the sperm investigation of men will te...(Read More)

Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident

BigA you have 100% right, only about money in the pocket for Chalong Police. ...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

Easy on DeK, no need to defend thai pretty female/male prostitutes who work under the flag of '...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS