THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

THE PROGRESSIVE SUNDAY EASTER BRUNCH

Start From: Sunday 21 April 2019, 12:00PM to Sunday 21 April 2019, 03:30PM

SUNDAY 21ST APRIL 2019 | The Watercourt | Noon – 3.30 pm.

“Michelin-Star Easter Brunch” Chef Dan Bark from “Upstairs” Bangkok will share his unique intriguing culinary skills in our Banyan Tree Phuket’s signature and famous Brunch Chef Dan Bark, formerly Sous Chef of the Three Star-Michelin restaurant Grace in Chicago.

Food only | THB 3,500 net per guest.

QSI International School Phuket

Food with Free Flow beverages THB 4,500 net per guest.

Food with ½ bottle of beverage THB 5,500 net per person.

For Bookings email fb-phuket@banyantree.com or Call 076-372400.

Person : Banyan Tree
Phone : 076-372400

 

Security:

Phuket community
Three parasail operators caught with unsafe equipment

You have to admire thai safety standards: give prior warning of an inspection - three operators stil...(Read More)

Trash Talk: Tackling waste in Phuket

The Thai's treat the country as a trash bin. Like in that picture, they are totally comfortable ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

This is a nice little racket the Police have running. They allow the "rental agents" (anyo...(Read More)

Prayut set to retain grip on top job

"...Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is highly likely to reclaim premiership..." Is any...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

Hilarious! All the punters on here complain about bike shops renting to tourists with no license, an...(Read More)

Three parasail operators caught with unsafe equipment

Missed Kamala off the list. Guess they aren't operating on a daily basis there!...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Another one who cannot read and understand an article. Thai Lion Air is Indonesian. ...(Read More)

Democrats fall in Phuket

So much for the survey that said there would be a 97% turn out....(Read More)

No ‘tsunami alert’, just notice to be aware, says Phuket disaster chief

Perhaps these 'earth shakes' were warnings, for more heavy to come. And it is quite nearby....(Read More)

Egyptian tourist breaks arm in Freedom Beach fall

Did they still charge him a entry fee?...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sunday Brunch Club
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
Ride 4 Kids 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 