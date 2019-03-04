THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

The Prodigy singer Keith Flint dead at 49

Keith Flint, the singer and iconic frontman of British rave scene band The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49, the electronic pop group said.

culture
By AFP

Monday 4 March 2019, 08:13PM

Keith Flint helped turn The Prodigy into one of the most influential groups to emerge from the underground rave scene. Photo AFP

Keith Flint helped turn The Prodigy into one of the most influential groups to emerge from the underground rave scene. Photo AFP

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious after finding his body on Monday in Essex, northeast of London.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed," Essex Police told AFP.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The Prodigy issued a statement calling Flint a "true pioneer, innovator and legend", Britain's domestic Press Association news agency reported.

Heavily tattooed and topped with a bleached mohawk, Flint helped turn The Prodigy into one of the most influential groups to emerge from the underground rave scene.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Their biggest hits included "Firestarter" and "Smack My Bitch Up", which merged elements of drum and bass, heavy metal and techno.

"There was a real determination for it to have zero compromise," Flint told AFP in 2015.

"There really needed to be an antidote to the DJ scene, which made it quite brutal."

True pioneers of electronic music, The Prodigy still headline some of the biggest concerts around the world 29 years after their first hit.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Durian trader offers B10m to man who wins daughter’s heart
All About Buddhism: An exclusive interview with Phra Maha Tongmee Supanla part 1
Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin
Public urged to wear ‘coronation yellow’
Phuket local elections heading our way
Doubts on pot use linger over amended drug law
Fashion mourns death of ‘Kaiser’ Karl Lagerfeld
Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban
20 years of Phuket Old Town Festival
Couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Phuket readies for Heroines Festival next month
‘Extremely poisonous’ pesticides found in blood of pregnant women
Songkran Thai New Year becomes five-day public holiday
World seeing ’catastrophic collapse’ of insects
Well I’ll be damned! A short history of meaningful coincidence

 

Phuket community
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Poor Khun Woralak is gonna take the bulk of the hit on this. And yeah, as if a 26 year old Thai girl...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

So, 7 guys acting like lifeguards and calling themselves "Patong Baywatch" drive up at 4-A...(Read More)

Australian pope aide Cardinal Pell convicted of paedophilia

The Vatican will never honestly and openly deal with such shameful crimes. Rotten to the core for ce...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

An excellent example on point alf, from a poster who says that nominee sharholders not illegal. I ha...(Read More)

Snakes on the move in Kathu

To be fair it's worth saying that both locations back directly onto the snakes' natural habi...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam

Good on you PN for following up on the story. Keep it coming. Personally I'm disgusted not ju...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

"Shutting down Phuket like Boracay"That would be the end for the PN probably and therefore...(Read More)

Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin

Gal,you could set a good example by going there with your own tupperware and a cotton bag....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Time to shift attention to Kamala. The middle khong is full of black water at the moment and the ste...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Phuket should be shut down like Boracay until infrastructure is built. That would never happen here...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
QSI Food Competition 2019
Thai Residential
Sunday Brunch Club
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand

 