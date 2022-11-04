The Power of Collective Action

In times of devastating crisis, the champions of collective action show themselves to be an incredibly powerful network. This is ultimately the notion of individuals and companies coming together in groups to support a unified major effort in times of need in order to improve the communities that they live in.
LWPF wants to offer heartfelt thanks to all those who pulled together to help with the recent flood relief efforts across Phuket. Many individuals, organisations, island hotels and donors offered support via numerous channels including financial donations, supply packing efforts, emergency assistance and vital provisions deliveries or coordination.
Coordinated efforts saw essential initiatives such as hot fresh meals being cooked, medical kits prepared, life bags packed (containing staple dried or canned foods and household hygiene items), clothing, bedding and lifesaving water supplies being delivered to flood-impacted communities.
Flood relief efforts took place at central distribution centres and packing centres where companies and volunteers were able to donate, pick up and deliver crucial supplies to those in dire need; many were stranded after having lost everything to the rising water levels, others had been unable to leave their houses for days.
During these catastrophic times, aiding people in desperate need of basic supplies and support is critical and therefore LWPF would like to thank each and every donor, individual, island hotel and organisation that kindly contributed to give essential assistance during the terrible impact of the sudden island flooding, offering some help to those communities most in need.
Although the list is too long to mention everyone, the Foundation offers thanks to everyone who helped in any way during this time, including just some of the local island hotels and businesses listed below.
The concept of collective action to assist one another is not new, but it does provide hope that even in the face of adversity, Phuket can pull together and help make a difference.
By Joanna Matlub
The Living Waters Phuket Foundation would like to thank:
The Phuket Hotels Association
Amanpuri
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas
Andara Resort & Villas
Angsana Laguna Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town
COMO Point Yamu, Phuket
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket
Grand Mercure Phuket Patong Resort & Villas
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort
InterContinental Phuket Resort
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
Kata Rocks
Keemala
Marriott Hotels
Meliá Phuket Mai Khao
Narai Hotel
Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
Paresa
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket
Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa
SAii Laguna Phuket
The Nai Harn Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
The Surin Phuket
The Westin Sirey Bay, Phuket
Marriott Bonvoy hotels in Phuket
Anns Kitchen
Yaki
Phuket’s Expat Moms Group
