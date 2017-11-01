For four days, Royal Phuket Marina will be transformed into a bustling hub for all things luxury, highlighting Phuket as one of Asia’s premier destinations and guaranteeing maritime heaven for leisure boating enthusiasts. As well as showcasing premium yachts in the marina, the PHUKET RENDEZVOUS will also feature properties, exotic cars and luxury brands with live music, events and parties for everyone to enjoy! thephuketrendezvous.com
THE PHUKET RENDEZVOUS
Start From: Thursday 4 January 2018, 10:00AM
to Sunday 7 January 2018, 08:00PM