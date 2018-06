Start From: Sunday 29 July 2018, 04:30PM to Sunday 29 July 2018, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.



The Phuket Drum Circle will celebrate the 6th year anniversary on Sunday July 29 in Naiharn Beach from 4:30 pm to 12:00 am. This event is free and open to the public. Participants can drum, dance, or enjoy the scenery and good vibes. Experience the magic of community drumming and dancing! For updates and videos visit the Facebook page: Phuket Drum Circle