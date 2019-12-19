The Phuket Dream continues

PHUKET: Following sensational reports earlier this week that the Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa was one the verge of liquidation, management of the resort issued a statement today (Dec 19) to confirm that the resort is operating well and to refute claims that hotel will be sold off.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 December 2019, 03:16PM

The Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa will not be affected by the liquidation of the Castlewood Group's Singapore assets. Photo: Drream Hotel

“Contrary to an incorrect report, the management team of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa has emphasised that they are very much open for business and looking forward to an exciting and activity-filled New Year,” said Chris Adams, Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa General Manager.

The report, published in Singapore’s The Straits Times yesterday (Dec 18), announced that Castlewood Group, the company which owns Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, had gone into liquidation.

“This caused something of a stir in Thailand,” Mr Adams, noted pointing out that a local Phuket media outlet had published an article stating that Castlewood Group’s flagship property on Phuket would fall victim to the liquidation.

Mr Adams overturned these rumors this morning when he confirmed, “The liquidation is for Castlewood’s Singapore assets only, and not its Thai assets. The hotel is not being liquidated and we are operating as normal.”

With the busy holiday season underway, Mr Adams moved to allay any fears among guests, including those who have booked into the resort over the festive period, by adding, “We have been a strong performer in the Phuket market for the last four years and we will continue to build our business for many years to come.”

Mr Adams outlined the resort’s plans for the festive period. “We have heavy bookings for the high season and myself and the team look forward to delivering the same professional service and exciting entertainment to our guests that we are renowned for. Christmas Day Brunch is almost booked out and our Kandiland New Year Eve is filling fast,” he said.

“Both promise to be fun filled and action-packed events,” he added.

Patsada Satthacharoen, Executive Assistant Manager – Marketing, also confirmed this morning that a variety of special events planned for the holiday period will go ahead, including international DJs, singers, dancers, fireworks displays and a world-class decoration theme throughout the beach club.