THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

The Payne barrier: Thai smashes SEA record at Frankfurt Marathon

PHUKET: Thai national Tony Payne, who spent time in preparation in Phuket, has broken the Southeast Asia in Men’s Marathon record.


By Chris Husted

Wednesday 31 October 2018, 12:19PM

Thai national Tony Payne, who trained in Phuket, on his way to setting a new Southeast Asia Men’s Marathon Record in Frankfurt, Germany, last Sunday (Oct 28). Photo: Elizabeth Campbell.

Thai national Tony Payne, who trained in Phuket, on his way to setting a new Southeast Asia Men’s Marathon Record in Frankfurt, Germany, last Sunday (Oct 28). Photo: Elizabeth Campbell.

Payne set a new SEA record of 2:16.56 at the Frankfurt Marathon last Sunday (Oct 28), breaking the long-standing record of 2:18.44 set by Eduardo Buenavista of the Philippines in the Beppu Marathon in Manila in 2007. Buenavista was a 10,000m Bronze medallist at Asian Championship level.

Payne’s record-breaking run last Sunday also set a new Thailand National Record, smashing the previous record of 2:19.33 set by Jirattikam Boonma in Chiang Mai in 1995.

Payne is a qualified lawyer, but has taken time off his profession to train for the Thailand national team at the recent Asian Games and to pursue Olympic qualification for the marathon.

“After the Asian Games marathon in August 2018, the race took quite a toll on my body. I spent my time recovering at Kata Beach in Phuket to prepare me for my next marathon to try and run a fast time in cooler conditions,” he told The Phuket News this week.

Payne first represented Thailand at the Asian Games in Jakarta in August, when he placed 8th in Asia with a time of 2:24.52.

Most noteworthy is that the mark of 2:16.56 improves his SEA lead by almost eight minutes, explained Andrew Pirie of PinoyAthletics.com in marking the fall of the Filipino-held SEA record.

Payne’s previous Person Best was 2:19.39 set last year also in Germany at Berlin, Pirie noted. (See story here.)

QSI International School Phuket

“I am very honoured to have the opportunity to represent the Thailand national team,” Payne told The Phuket News on Tuesday (Oct 30).

“To break a national record that has stood since 1995 is very special and something I can be forever proud of. It gives me confidence to run a faster marathon next year and hopefully qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo,” he said.

Payne, now 29 years old, is considered as the favourite for the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

“Soh Roi Yong, the back-to-back SEA Games Champion from Singapore, has ran (2:25.05) this year, his PB is 2:24.55 from 2016,” Pirie explains.

“Payne running 2:16.56 and only placing 8th at Asian Games with 2:24 means the competition at Asian Games level is getting stronger, mainly due to the influx of Arab Nations buying African athletes to run for them and also due to the strong program in Japan,” Pirie notes in his assessment.

However, Payne is looking to set a new record in Thailand before the major medal-awarding internationals.

“Next for me is the Bang Saen international half marathon (on Dec 16). I hope to break the Thailand half-marathon record at that event. It will be amazing if I can do so running in Thailand where conditions are often a little too hot for running,” Payne said on Tuesday.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Flying start for the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Patong Pool League: Kwans Birdie Club take flight
Kamala Bowls championships in full swing
FISH THE EXOTIC: The World loses a Fishing Legend
Patong Pool League gets underway
Rawai Pool League: Black Sheep close in on the title, as Orange Bar feel the squeeze
Singapore too strong for PCG in annual cricket face-off
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta returns
Laguna Phuket, Thanyapura win big at SPIA Asia Sports Industry Awards
‘Toy’ reprises winning story at Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South
First Swede Win at 25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon
25th Laguna Phuket Triathlon to Make a Mark as Asia’s Longest-standing Triathlon Race
Islander host Black Bull as Owner Mark joins B team for first time this season
Big guns primed for Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South
For the love of it! Dope surfer drops 30 kilograms for his passion of wakeboarding

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
Go Air
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 