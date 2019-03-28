THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Pavilions Regional Director of Global Sales joins Asia team, to lead growth

PHUKET: Ludovic Gallerne has been appointed to the newly created position of Regional Director of Sales, Asia for The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts. Mr Gallerne has joined the corporate team and is based in the group’s regional office in Thailand, focusing on the group’s Asian resorts sales strategy.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 March 2019, 12:50PM

Ludovic Gallerne has been appointed to the newly created position of Regional Director of Sales, Asia.

Ludovic Gallerne has been appointed to the newly created position of Regional Director of Sales, Asia.

Establishing his career in sales in Paris within agencies such as Voyageurs Du Monde, Mr Gallerne then moved to Thailand. He has previously held Director of Sales & Marketing roles with various city and resort properties within Anantara and Marriott hotel groups, noted a release announcing his latest appointment.

Before joining The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, Mr Gallerne was with Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, where he held the position of Regional Director, Sales & Marketing, overseeing and directing the regional sales and marketing efforts for properties in Southeast Asia, Indian Ocean and Morocco.

“I look forward to having Ludovic lead our sales team with his strong knowledge and experience of the market, in this important period of our group’s growth,” said Scot Toon, the group’s Managing Director, Asia.

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts current expansion will see four more hotels and resorts opening by 2020 in Lisbon, Rome and Niseko, adding to the group’s already comprehensive range of properties already in Nepal, Bali, Rome, Sapin, Amsterdam and Phuket.

 

 

