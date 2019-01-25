The Pavilions Phuket pay it forward by helping local school

The Pavilions’ love for arts, culture, romance and adventure has been encapsulated in the hotel’s new initiative ‘Paying it Forward’. In line with The Pavilions brand’s core value of giving back to the community and looking after the local environment in the destinations they operate, The Pavilions Phuket are passionate about enhancing the lives of those living close to the hotel.

Community

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 January 2019, 05:09PM

To celebrate Thailand Children's Day on 12 January, the team from The Pavilions Phuket resort visited Wat Kok Mai School which was in real need of some attention to its playgrounds, as well as support within walls. The visit acted as the launch of the Paying it Forward Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign and is the first of many CSR initiatives for The Pavilions Phuket in 2019.



All of the team at The Pavilions Phuket stepped up, with the resort’s talented engineering team renovating the outdoor play area, repainting the classrooms and fixing broken taps and wash basins. The resort's English teacher and Human Resources team taught basic English, a much-needed ability in this local community. Other members of the resort’s team assisted with fun games and donated recycled soap – part of the resort’s growing internal environmental campaign – for the children to take home.



Tim Sargeant, The Pavilions Phuket Director of Marketing, said “The resort’s internal environmental and community drive has commenced. Not only is recycling a priority, we are in the process of eradicating single-use plastic, reducing vehicle exhaust emissions within the resort, collecting unused soap and remoulding for those who are in need and are in the process of making the resort as self-sustainable as possible. There is much more to come.”

For the next Paying it Forward CSR event, the resort have teamed up with Red Cross Phuket and arranged a blood donation location for all of those in the area who are unable to make it to the clinic to donate. This will take place on February 11 from 1–4:30pm, at The Pavilions Phuket. Space is limited.

Little by little, a little becomes a lot, Pay It Forward!

Please contact hr.phuket@pavilionshotels.com for more information.

www.pavilionsthotels.com/phuket