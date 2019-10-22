Kata Rocks
The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards

The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards

PHUKET: The Pavilions Phuket has won five awards at the prestigious 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards, leading the country in all nominated segments: Best Hideaway Resort in Thailand, Best Pool Villa Resort in Thailand, Best Villa Resort in Thailand, Best Boutique Spa in Thailand, Best Luxury Spa in Thailand.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 October 2019, 03:15PM

The Pavilions Phuket ‘Ocean View Pool Villa’ Bedroom and Lounge and The Pavilions Phuket Spa treatment room. Photos: The Pavilions Phuket

The Pavilions Phuket ‘Ocean View Pool Villa’ Bedroom and Lounge and The Pavilions Phuket Spa treatment room. Photos: The Pavilions Phuket

“These wins are a testament to the resort's desire in delivering experiences beyond expectations for guests. Being crowned Thailand’s Best Hideaway Resort resonates with the Phuket resorts’ honeymooners along with Best Pool Villa and Best Luxury Spa for special romantic and relaxing moments,” noted a release this week announcing the awards haul.

Conor O’Leary, General Manager at The Pavilions Phuket said, “We are thrilled to be recognised over five different categories, especially Thailand’s Best Pool Villa. Our Ocean View Pool Villa offers amazing views of the Layan area and the Andaman Sea overlooking its infinity pool, the villa also comes with unlimited massages* each day making it the ideal choice for couples looking for an indulgent getaway.”

Marinique de Wet, Haute Grandeur Founder and President, noted, “Haute Grandeur Global Awards raise standards of excellence in hospitality globally, inspiring establishments to outperform past achievements.”

The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is the world's leading, most respected luxury hospitality Awards initiative, honouring establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences. The Awards recognise exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, resorts, retreats, spas and restaurants worldwide.

Laguna Golf Phuket

With the corporate office headquartered in Hong Kong, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts is one of the fastest growing boutique hotel groups in the region, with over six acquisitions within a 12-month span and a new headquarter office location since October 2016.

With their boutique size and careful design philosophy, The Pavilions offer secluded spaces with mindful service, even in the busiest of cities. The hotels are distinctly individual and unique, yet all are underpinned by the core values of building meaningful connections in unrivalled locations and a mindful respect for privacy. From a vantage view of Phuket’s famous beaches or a stone’s through away from Piazza del Popolo, The Pavilions properties are located in some of the most desirable spots in the world. Every Pavilions Hotel is a sophisticated, private haven in which to relax or play, highlighting the arts, culture, romance or adventure, explained the release.

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts portfolio currently comprises: The Pavilions Phuket, The Pavilions Bali, The Pavilions Himalayas The Farm, The Pavilions Himalayas Lakeview and The Pavilions Mongolia in Asia, as well as The First Roma Arte, The First Roma Dolce, The Toren Amsterdam and The Pavilions Madrid in Europe.

