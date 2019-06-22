PHUKET: The use of technology has now landed proper in the Phuket hopsitality industry with The Pavilions Phuket, recognised as one of Asia’s most outstanding and intimate resorts, now providing guests with customised Portier Phones, lifting the guest experience into the digital age and taking personalisation to new heights.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 June 2019, 01:59PM

Portier Phones are now on the island, delivering that long-promised bottom line impact that integrated technology is supposed to deliver.

The Portier Phone not only allows guests to make complimentary phone calls to anywhere in the world and surf the internet, but ensures that the whole travel experience is covered, from booking a spa treatment at the hotel to accessing unique experiences across the island, The Pavilions noted in its release this week.

Perhaps most importantly, guests now have an uninterrupted connection to the hotel’s guest experience team and can request assistance with any requirement they may have to ensure a more personalised and memorable stay, it added.

“The Pavilions Phuket continually looks for ways to enhance our guests’ experience. We believe Portier to be right for our guests so that they’re connected while on holiday, and so we create an experience beyond expectations,” said Conor O’Leary, General Manager at The Pavilions Phuket.

Mr O’Leary also remarked that he expects the Portier service to have a positive impact on the resort’s environmental goals, helping to reduce the need for excessive printing and thus, further lowering the property’s carbon footprint.

“Having always believed in the romance of a unique hotel experience, it’s great to see yet another distinctive resort property adopt our platform,” commented Mike Pope, Portier Technologies’ Chief Revenue Officer.

“At Portier Technologies, our job is to enhance the already excellent abilities of hotel staff members. We believe that working with The Pavilions Phuket will give us an opportunity to deliver a world-class guest experience via the resort’s world-class guest experiences team.”

Portier began its journey in Thailand in 2017, after the company's first deployment of “Portier” customised mobile phones to The Siam hotel in Bangkok, a 2017 Conde Nast Traveler Gold List property. Portier outfitted each of the property’s guest rooms with a customized 4G Smartphone, which are integrated into the hotel’s guest services systems and feature daily local art, cultural and entertainment coverage.

The phones themselves need only operate Android 4.4 of higher, or be Apple iPhones with iOS 8.0 or higher. The rest is the fully customised software platform.

The Portier phones include hotspot connectivity, allowing guests to bypass data roaming fees or the hassle and expense of purchasing and installing a local SIM card.

Each Portier phone comes with a hotel’s compendium translated in up to five languages that are most common among the hotels’ guests.

Further, the system's Concierge Connect allows hotel guests to chat directly to individual staff or departments. Each message is auto translated to enable better guest support. Guest services can access the translated chat via the web-based view, their mobile device, or the Portier chat app.

To align hotel services with guests’ growing preferences for mobile communications, Portier phones are directly integrated into hotel systems – allowing guests to text hotel staff and explore and book services whether on property or while exploring the island.

Later in 2017, Banyan Tree Samui witnessed an eight-fold increase on RoI, measured in incremental guest spending, thanks to ancillary revenue tech Portier Technologies. The American company’s in-hotel smartphone product drove a 20% uplift in spa bookings alone – which translated into US$48,000 in additional revenue.

Banyan Tree Samui engaged Portier in late 2017 to increase guest spending while in-property, improve support for a widening base of international clientele and deliver a solution that would amplify, not distract from, Banyan Tree’s guest services team, noted Travel Daily Media earlier this year. (See report here.)

In the case of Banyan Tree Samui, in the year following the Portier rollout, the smartphone drove over 200,000 article reads, as guests accessed their custom Banyan Tree smartphones 21 times per day. Ancillary bookings also grew; in-villa bath treatments rose 433% in 2018, while cooking class bookings grew 127%. These speciﬁc areas alone contributed to over US$200 in additional revenue per villa year on year compared to 2017, the report added.

Those results came as the hotel faced potential headwinds – following a decade of growth, Samui tourism arrivals were forecast to decline and a record number of luxury properties were opening, a situation many observes Phket is now facing.

A Gallup study of hotel guests found that guests who felt that the hotel actively engaged them during their stay spent 45% more on hotel services than guests who felt that the hotel did not engage with them during their stay, Portier notes in its research results.

In another study, Mastercard’s Global Destination Cities Index, found that in the world’s 10 most visited cities, the average guest spends US$215 per day on services other than flights and accommodation. Phuket ranked 12th globally in the Mastercard report for 2018, highlightnig specificity of the report. (See report here.)