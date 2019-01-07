The Patong Bay Hill Resort - Modern Luxury in Patong



By In Conjunction

Monday 7 January 2019, 02:41PM

Truly a hidden gem, the Patong Bay Hill Resort boasts modern luxury in Patong . Nestled high above the neighborhood in Hasib Pee Hill the Patong Bay Hill Resort is a contemporary resort which overlooks the Andaman Sea.

The Patong Bay Hill Resort offers majestic panoramic city views that look out into Patong Bay. The luxurious selection of resort accommodation is built in a modern style with fine design and furnishings. The spacious accommodation has all the latest conveniences and offers comfort and relaxation after a long flight or journey.

Location is everything, and the Patong Bay Hill Resort is the perfect hideaway destination . Tucked into the hills, the verdant resort grounds are surrounded by lush, tropical nature. The atmosphere is tranquil and relaxing. If you are looking for secluded, luxury accommodation in Patong , the Patong Bay Hill Resort delivers.

The tropical, modern, luxury resort offers a variety of one bedroom suites. The suites are modern with a contemporary design. Think sleek, modern and extremely comfortable. Each suite features a terrace or balcony and has sea views or tropical garden views. A few of the suites even have a private Jacuzzi, perfect for relaxing and watching the sun set over Patong Bay with a glass of wine or champagne!

The Patong Bay Hill Resort offers our valued guests a full range of amenities designed to ensure that the stay with us is as relaxing and comfortable as possible. Featured room amenities include a fully functional kitchenette, microwave, minibar and refrigerator. Bathroom amenities such as toiletries, bathrobes and bedrooms slippers are also provided. For those seeking entertainment, satellite and cable television is available and the free WiFi is fast and strong. Daily housekeeping is provided, and each evening, our staff offer turndown service.

The Patong Bay Hill Resort is spacious. It consists of 13 buildings with 384 units. 183 of these units are located on the ground floor, which enables direct pool access . Just imagine walking out of your one bedroom suite and jumping right into the swimming pool!

Newly built, the Patong Bay Hill Resort features a wide range of guest facilities and services to ensure that you have the most enjoyable and comfortable holiday possible. There is a convenient on site bar and restaurant which serves delicious food and drinks. The Patong Bay Hill Resort Restaurant serves a delectable combination of Thai favourites and international food. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks are all available at the restaurant on the premises.

Interested in seeing more of what Patong has to offer? We have a free shuttle service that heads down into the electric hustle and bustle of Patong so guests can check out the beach, the infamous Bangla Road, shopping centres and various tourist attractions. If you need advice about where to go, be sure to talk to our helpful staff at the Patong Bay Hill Resort. As many of them are locals or Phuket natives, they will be sure to share some of their insider tips.