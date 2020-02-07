The Overseas Property Show Returns to Bangkok



By In Conjunction

Friday 7 February 2020, 10:02AM

The Overseas Property Show Returns to Bangkok, Thailand, this February!

For many looking to invest in their future by purchasing property overseas, Portugal, or more specifically the Algarve region of Portugal, is of major interest. With the Golden Visa providing individuals with a way of being able to access European countries, it is in high demand and can be obtained by investing as little as 280,000€ in real estate.

The Overseas Property Show ensures that those who are interested in obtaining a Golden Visa through the purchase of real estate are fully informed on all of the legalities and requirements involved. Covering locations such as Portugal, Spain and Florida, the event will be taking place on 15th & 16th February, 2020, at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Bangkok.

It is a free to attend event and will feature two seminars per day enabling attendees the option of choosing the time most suited to them. Providing invaluable insight and Q&As with a panel of experts, the seminars will cover all of the important topics such as which Golden Visa options are available, property management, rental simulations, tax incentives, currency exchange and more.

Chris White, CEO & Founder of The Overseas Property Show comments, “The Overseas Property Show provides visitors with a great opportunity to sit with experts and really understand what investment options are available to them in various countries. With programs such as the Golden Visa and Non-Habitual Residency, there are major benefits to buying property overseas whether you are wanting to generate an additional income or relocate.“

Both Portugal and Spain offer attractive Golden Visa schemes and make ideal holiday destinations with warm climates, relaxed atmospheres and miles and miles of beautiful beaches. Spain has long been considered a top holiday destination and Portugal was recently awarded the “World’s Leading Tourist Destination” for the third year running in recognition of everything that it has to offer for holidaymakers. Holiday homes in both countries are an ideal choice for investors as it is easily possible to capitalise on the booming tourism industries and ensure a good rental return.

Seminar places at the show are limited so make sure to reserve your space now, for the time of your preference, and start your journey into forward thinking. .

To book or for more information visit www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com, call +351 289 513 434, or alternatively, you can get in touch on info@theoverseaspropertyshow.com

