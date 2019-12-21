The Naka Island resort completes seven-month extension

PHUKET: The Naka Island, an award-winning resort and spa located off Phuket’s east coast operated as part of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection, has announced the completion of its seven-month expansion.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 December 2019, 11:00AM

The long-awaited seven-month expansion is over. Photo: The Naka Island

The project included building 10 additional brand-new Deluxe units to be added to the existing portfolio and relocation of the 24-hour gym to a new location with upgraded facilities and a bigger area, to 219sqm.

The new Deluxe Room units add to the existing 13 units that opened in Dec 2017. In total, the resort offers 90 luxuriously appointed uniquely designed rooms and villas accompanied by numerous amenities.

Also part the expansion was the creation of the casual beachside restaurant and open bar Rum Chapel, added as a new edition to Food & Beverage venue options. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor ambience with its design featuring a 50-seat hotspot right on the beach and connecting to the popular infinity pool.

“We are delighted to share this exceptional update to all guests and we are confident that the enhancements in our services will be well received, optimize our guests’ experiences and increase satisfaction during the stay at our resort,” said General Manager Erich Friedl.

“Whether guests are here for an island retreat, a rejuvenating spa getaway or adventurous Thailand expeditions, guests can find what they need at the enchanting Naka Island resort in Phuket,” he said.