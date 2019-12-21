Kata Rocks
The Naka Island resort completes seven-month extension

The Naka Island resort completes seven-month extension

PHUKET: The Naka Island, an award-winning resort and spa located off Phuket’s east coast operated as part of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection, has announced the completion of its seven-month expansion.

tourismconstruction
By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 December 2019, 11:00AM

The long-awaited seven-month expansion is over. Photo: The Naka Island

The project included building 10 additional brand-new Deluxe units to be added to the existing portfolio and relocation of the 24-hour gym to a new location with upgraded facilities and a bigger area, to 219sqm.

The new Deluxe Room units add to the existing 13 units that opened in Dec 2017. In total, the resort offers 90 luxuriously appointed uniquely designed rooms and villas accompanied by numerous amenities.

Also part the expansion was the creation of the casual beachside restaurant and open bar Rum Chapel, added as a new edition to Food & Beverage venue options. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor ambience with its design featuring a 50-seat hotspot right on the beach and connecting to the popular infinity pool.

“We are delighted to share this exceptional update to all guests and we are confident that the enhancements in our services will be well received, optimize our guests’ experiences and increase satisfaction during the stay at our resort,” said General Manager Erich Friedl.

“Whether guests are here for an island retreat, a rejuvenating spa getaway or adventurous Thailand expeditions, guests can find what they need at the enchanting Naka Island resort in Phuket,” he said.

Phuket community
New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays

What make Thai differentiate that 7 days 'non tolerance' tent sitting along the Phuket roads...(Read More)

Thirteen year old boy shoots dead classmate who repeatedly bullied him

We never will hear anymore about this case. Thai 'mediation'....(Read More)

Tesco bidders told to get permission

Anti-monopoly bla bla are just done to throw sand in the eyes of the population. Behind the curtains...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

Another nonsense 'explanation' of thai Officials with their funny undertow talk. Really not ...(Read More)

Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help

Imagine, if all the time, manpower, money, used for all these search & rescue operations in seve...(Read More)

Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help

The 'Captain' Surat story tells us that after his jail time he never should have been allowe...(Read More)

Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help

It is the Thai Government's task to make the tourist boat drivers better skilled, more and bette...(Read More)

Patong Tunnel hoped to open 2026, says EXAT Chief

By 2022 there wont be anyone left in Patong anyway....(Read More)

New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays

There are already illegal bet;s how many dead!At least somebody get something out of it! My bet is 4...(Read More)

New Phuket Traffic Police Chief set sights on zero deaths for New Year holidays

Zero tolerance for 7 days- why not 365 days a year? Everyone knows where the 'checkpoints' a...(Read More)

 

