The Naka Island Resort and Spa wins big in luxury hospitality awards

The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Phuket recently won 2 luxury awards at the prestigious gala event for “World Luxury Spa Awards 2018” and 1 luxury award for “World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2018”.

Thursday 16 August 2018, 10:15AM

The Naka Island Resort and Spa

Those respected prizes belong to the following categories: (1) Best Luxury Private Island Spa Continent, (2) Best Luxury Romantic Destination Spa Regional, and (3) Best Luxury Beachside Restaurant Continent 2018.

The annual World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards rewarded and celebrated excellence in service within the luxury spas and restaurants from all around the world. The result of votes is from thousands of hospitality industry professionals. The Naka Island, A Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Phuket perceived as one of the finest resorts and spas destination in Asia offering a truly exceptional service is only strengthening its position in the market through these well-recognized awards.

Situated within lush coconut groves and stunning beaches with unobstructed views of the emerald green Andaman Sea and Phang Nga Bay, The Naka Island, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket invites discerning travelers to stay in elegant villas, savor gourmet dining experience at the restaurants, and enrich their life with memorable experiences and spa retreats, all enhanced by personalized service.

The resort offers 67 Villas and 13 Deluxe Rooms that are magnificently appointed with private plunge pools and tropical gardens, along with an incomparable spa facility, access to countless outdoor recreation activities, and uncompromising service. The resort’s stunningly natural environs are used to inspire its guests through storytelling and activities such as hiking, cycling, kayaking, snorkeling, sailing and access to endless pristine beaches and sparkling swimming pools. Each guest at the resort also benefits from the service of a knowledgeable Concierge who provides insight to the idyllic island’s local charms and coveted treasures.

The Naka Island, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket is a hidden Thai treasure of peace and tranquility just 25 minutes from Phuket International Airport, including a five-minute ride by private speedboat to Naka Yai island.

Visit the website HERE.