The Nai Harn raises the bar for Phuket gastronomy in 2018

The Nai Harn luxury resort overlooking pristine Nai Harn Beach, is celebrating a successful 2017 during which it established a reputation as one of the island’s leading culinary destinations.

Thursday 18 January 2018, 10:00AM

The iconic seafront hotel is now aiming to reach even greater epicurean heights in 2018, with a series of exciting gastronomic events and activities.

The resort’s gourmet journey for 2018 begins this month with extended visits by two of the UK’s most celebrated masters of fine dining and mixology.

Acclaimed mixologist Salim Khuory, former Head Barman of the iconic American Bar at The Savoy in London will be sharing his expertise during his annual residency at The Nai Harn in January. As part of his stay in Phuket, Salim will be adding to The Nai Harn’s extensive list of original drinks with two brand new signature creations.

January also sees the return of British celebrity chef Will Holland, who will join The Nai Harn from January 19-27 from The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey.

Michelin-starred Chef Will is creating a series of special dishes for the hotel’s beachfront restaurant, Rock Salt. He also plans to host an exclusive six-course dinner at the resort’s Cosmo restaurant on January 26.

The Nai Harn’s Executive Chef Mark Jones explained the culinary connection, “I have known Chef Will since 2007 when he was working at La Bécasse (the UK restaurant that received a Michelin star in 2009). We bonded over a shared love of amazing food, so he was first on the list of top chefs I wanted to bring to Thailand when I moved here in 2013.”

“During his first visit we really rocked it together, attracting high-profile guests and inspiring diners and chefs alike. I am sure that this year’s residency will reach even greater heights and I look forward to exciting our guests with Chef Will’s incredible culinary creations here at The Nai Harn,” Chef Mark added.

Further ensuring the best quality flavours at The Nai Harn, the hotel’s Cosmo restaurant launched a fresh new menu, which saw Chef Mark draw upon his 20 years of experience in Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury resorts to create a series of stunning new dishes focusing on the freshest and finest ingredients from sustainable sources.

Bollywood

Chef Mark has also helped elevate the resort’s artisanal cuisine to new levels with the launch of The Charcuterie, an extensive selection of home cured meats and other delicacies.

In addition to hosting the twin residencies from the UK in January, a wealth of other exciting culinary occasions are in the pipeline for the remainder of the year at The Nai Harn.

Highlights include a residency by another Michelin Starred chef, Massimo Camia, who will be showcasing the flavours he creates at his eponymous restaurant in La Morra, Italy in March.

Then in May, James Suckling with return to judge the 3rd Best Rosé of Thailand competition, with blind tasting on May 10 and a gala awards ceremony on May 11.

“These world class events and special guests will further establish The Nai Harn’s position as Phuket’s foremost gastronomic destination in 2018,” said Frank Grasmann, General Manager, The Nai Harn.

 

For more information visit: thenaiharn.com

 

 
